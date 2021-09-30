The Saraland Spartans head to Spanish Fort Friday night for a showdown of the top teams in Class 6A, Region 1 play. Saraland carries a 4-2 overall record into the matchup, but is 3-0 in Region 1 games. Spanish Fort, the top-rated team in Class 6A in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 6A poll, is 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the region. The winner will take over sole possession of first place.
The Saraland-Spanish Fort game highlights a solid schedule of games for teams in the Lagniappe coverage area this week. Other top games include UMS-Wright at Faith Academy in an important Class 5A, Region 1 contest, as well as Bayside Academy at Flomaton and Williamson at Jackson, also key regional matchups.
Here is the complete prep football schedule for the week involving Lagniappe coverage area teams:
Thursday, Sept. 30
B.C. Rain at LeFlore (Ladd)
Friday, Oct. 1
Alma Bryant at Daphne
Baker at Murphy (Ladd)
Bayside Academy at Flomaton
Cottage Hill at Chickasaw
Gulf Shores at Citronelle
Greene County at St. Luke’s
Mary G. Montgomery at Fairhope
McGill-Toolen at Baldwin County
Mobile Christian at Pensacola Catholic
Robertsdale at Blount
Saraland at Spanish Fort
Satsuma at St. Paul’s
St. Michael at W.S. Neal
Theodore at Davidson (at Baker)
UMS-Wright at Faith Academy
Vigor at Escambia County
Williamson at Jackson
This page is available to our local subscribers. Click here to join us today and get the latest local news from local reporters written for local readers. The best deal is found by clicking here. Check it out now.
Already a member of the Lagniappe family? Sign in by clicking here