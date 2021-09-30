The Saraland Spartans head to Spanish Fort Friday night for a showdown of the top teams in Class 6A, Region 1 play. Saraland carries a 4-2 overall record into the matchup, but is 3-0 in Region 1 games. Spanish Fort, the top-rated team in Class 6A in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 6A poll, is 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the region. The winner will take over sole possession of first place.

The Saraland-Spanish Fort game highlights a solid schedule of games for teams in the Lagniappe coverage area this week. Other top games include UMS-Wright at Faith Academy in an important Class 5A, Region 1 contest, as well as Bayside Academy at Flomaton and Williamson at Jackson, also key regional matchups.

Here is the complete prep football schedule for the week involving Lagniappe coverage area teams:

Thursday, Sept. 30

B.C. Rain at LeFlore (Ladd)

Friday, Oct. 1

Alma Bryant at Daphne

Baker at Murphy (Ladd)

Bayside Academy at Flomaton

Cottage Hill at Chickasaw

Gulf Shores at Citronelle

Greene County at St. Luke’s

Mary G. Montgomery at Fairhope

McGill-Toolen at Baldwin County

Mobile Christian at Pensacola Catholic

Robertsdale at Blount

Saraland at Spanish Fort

Satsuma at St. Paul’s

St. Michael at W.S. Neal

Theodore at Davidson (at Baker)

UMS-Wright at Faith Academy

Vigor at Escambia County

Williamson at Jackson