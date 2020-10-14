Cameron Weavil, vice president of The Weavil Company, a local, family-owned firm, has sold the Victoria Ridge Apartments located at 108 McKeough St., near the intersection of Highway 43 in Saraland, to a local investor for $1.11 million.

The 17-unit complex was built in 2017 and sits on a little over an acre of property. The site consists of five buildings housing 16 888-square-foot, two-bedroom/one-and-a-half-bath townhome units as well as a single one-bedroom/one-bath, 700-square-foot, ADA-compliant single-story apartment.

Monthly rent for the spaces runs at $820 per month and the complex is reportedly 100 percent occupied. Roughly two acres of undeveloped land adjacent to a Regions Bank and located directly across the street from the site could support an additional 22 units for a Phase 2 buildout in the future.

Philadelphia-based confectionery Insomnia Cookies is anticipated to open up its first location in Mobile Friday, at 5753 Old Shell Road, just west of University Boulevard. This will be the first site in the area and the fourth to open in the state of Alabama. At the Grand Opening, visitors will receive free cookies.

Founded in 2003 in a campus dorm room at the University of Pennsylvania, and now with over 100 stores nationwide, the new late-night bakery concept will set up shop inside a 1,000-square-foot retail space near the intersection of Old Shell Road and Long Street and across from the University of South Alabama’s main campus.

The new local employer currently has openings to hire bakers, delivery drivers and shift leads and will staff around 30 upon opening. More information about the company can be found at insomniacookies.com.

Home decor and retail furniture store Willow + Gray has now opened inside the Church Mouse property located at 14 S. Church Street in Fairhope. The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce helped organize a grand opening last week with a ribbon cutting.

The showroom offers merchandise such as furniture, home decor and kitchen accessories with prices starting below $20. The retail shop’s footprint covers about 1,000 square feet and will employ around seven when fully staffed.

New Orleans-based PJ’s Coffee has opened its first Alabama location in Spanish Fort with father-and-son franchisees Harry and Dalton Dodich. The 1,200-square-foot space is located at 6510 Spanish Fort Blvd., fronting Piggly Wiggly and Eastern Shore Ace Hardware.

Founded in 1978 and currently covering 10 states, mainly in the Southeast, the brand serves a variety of hot, iced and frozen coffee beverages, organic tea and breakfast pastries. More information about the coffee house can be found at pjscoffee.com.

Boston-headquartered senior home care company Prospero Health has made its first expansion into the state, serving Baldwin and Mobile counties with a virtual office established in Spanish Fort. The company focuses on serving elderly patients with existing health issues, working as an intermediary between the patient and the hospital. Prospero currently employs six in the area with plans to expand as demand dictates. More information about the company can be found at prospero-health.com.

Fairhope-headquartered, service-disabled-veteran-owned engineering firm BES Incorporated has completed the design and buildout for a new hanger at “H.L. Sonny” Fairhope Municipal Airport. The Goldberg Hangar has a ballpark footprint of 4,200 square feet with a 16-foot clearance for aircraft with a 22-foot wing edge height.

Doctor’s Diet Program is leasing some 2,610 square feet of retail space in Lakeview Village II located at 3586 Sangani Blvd. in D’Iberville with expectations to open this fall. Angie McArthur with Stirling Properties represented the landlord in the transaction. Amanda Cumberland with Fidelis Realty worked for the tenant.

Mobile-based NuView Counseling LLC is leasing 1,532 square feet of space at University Place located at 820 University Blvd. in West Mobile. Nathan Handmacher with Stirling Properties and Steven McMahon with Inge and Associates handled the transaction.

Southern Eye Center is leasing some 2,016 square feet of retail space located at 30169 Woodrow Lane in Daphne, across from the Eastern Shore Center. Expectations are for the retailer to open later this year. Angie McArthur with Stirling Properties managed the transaction.

FAIRHOPE NATIVE TO PRESIDE OVER STATE PEDIATRIC GROUP

Fairhope native L. Katrina Skinner, MD, FAAP, a community pediatrician, began her term this month as president of the Alabama Chapter-American Academy of Pediatrics (AL-AAP), an 833-member statewide society of pediatricians.

Skinner is president and owner of Fairhope Pediatrics and completed her pediatric residency at the University of Florida-Sacred Heart in 2009 in Pensacola before opening her practice. Her company employs three additional pediatric providers and has a database of over 5,000 patients in the area, spanning Mobile, Baldwin and Escambia counties.

Skinner’s leadership roles in the AL-AAP have included area representative to the executive board, secretary/treasurer and vice president/president elect. Additionally, she has served as a physician leader in the AL-AAP’s HPV Peer-to-Peer Mentoring Project, board liaison for Reach Out and Read-Alabama and chair of the AL-AAP Practice Management Association.

Heavily involved in the AAP Section on Administration and Practice Management, she has a keen interest in educating her peers on practice management strategies and has been an advocate for children locally as well as at the state and national levels.

Skinner is also the founder of Women in Pediatrics, an organization focused on connecting female pediatricians through education and a growing online community.

She accepted the president’s gavel at the AL-AAP’s 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting, held September 26 and 27, marking the beginning of her two-year term.

“With the help of our strong and diverse executive board members from across the state, I plan to build on the chapter’s long-time role in advocating for adequate child health coverage and improved health conditions for Alabama’s children,” Skinner said. “In order to have the greatest impact for the children of Alabama, I will serve as an expert resource for lawmakers and those involved in negotiating state policies that affect some of the most vulnerable of Alabama’s citizens.”