The Saraland High School coaching staffs in baseball and basketball picked up three new additions recently, each of them former head coaches. The baseball team added former Fairhope head baseball coach Stu Fuller, who led the Pirates’ program for more than 20 years and more than 550 victories, as an assistant coach on Brett Boutwell’s staff. In basketball, former Blount head coach Daniel Forshier and former Thompson head coach Dru Powell have joined the Spartans’ program as assistant coaches.

Hunter promoted at Fairhope

To fill the vacancy created when Stu Fuller stepped down as head baseball coach at Fairhope, the Pirates promoted assistant coach Kyle Hunter to the position of head coach. Hunter has previous head coaching experience, having spent seven seasons as the head coach at Baldwin County before joining Fuller’s staff in Fairhope.

Basford new Daphne coach

Charles Basford, head baseball coach at Elberta for the past two seasons, has been named the new baseball head coach at Daphne. The announcement was made on the Daphne High School Baseball Twitter page over the weekend. Basford replaces Brent Boyd, who held the position for four seasons. Boyd left to become director of operations of Perfect Game in Baton Rouge, La., a baseball scouting service. Basford, who played collegiately at Pensacola State Community College and Samford University, was drafted by the New York Yankees in 2012 in the 37th round. He played two seasons of minor league baseball. Basford spent the past two seasons as head coach at Elberta. Prior to his time at Elberta, he spent six seasons as an assistant coach at Daphne. Basford said he is happy to be returning to Daphne. He’s quoted in the Twitter post as saying, “My wife, Haley, and two children, Knox and Vivian, are as excited as I am to be joining the Trojan family once again and look forward to this great opportunity for such a very successful program. We’re beyond thankful and ready to get to work.”

Shouppe named UMobile AD

The University of Mobile announced last week that Sally Shouppe has been the school’s new athletics director. She officially began her new duties on Friday, July 1. She takes over the position from Mel Sansom, who held the AD post the previous two years. Sansom is remaining with the school and moving into the position of chief financial officer (CFO). In her new role, Shouppe will direct one of the largest athletic departments in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). She has been on the UMobile staff since 2007 and has served in a variety of roles at the school, most recently as associate athletics director under Sansom. She has experience in several aspects of athletics administration and budgeting, including managing the Ram Club campaign and overseeing the budgets of the school’s 21 sports. Since 2013 she has also served as business manager for the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC), of which UMobile is a member. She also handled all accounting processes for her late husband, Phillip L. Shouppe, D.C., and his business that spanned more than 30 years. She has two children and two grandchildren.