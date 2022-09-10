By BRADY PETREE

Before kickoff on Friday night between Saraland and Spanish Fort, the messaging was clear for the Toros based on their breakthrough banner before running on the field.

“Hey Spartans, last year was a mistake. We’re here to make it right,” the banner read.

And for two quarters, it looked as though the banner prophecy had a good chance of coming true.

After both teams went scoreless for almost 10 minutes through the first quarter, the Toros, ranked No. 10 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 6A poll, were the first ones to get on the scoreboard courtesy of a 62-yard touchdown run from sophomore running back Sawyer Wilson, giving Spanish Fort a 7-0 lead.

It wouldn’t take long for the Spartans, ranked No. 3 in 6A, to answer back as Santae Mcwilliams Jr. carried one into the end zone from 44 yards out. However, the extra point was missed, making it a 7-6 lead for Spanish Fort. The Toros then got a field goal from Lucas Breaux after a lengthy drive, making it a 10-6 lead which would stand through halftime.

The Spartans, who had turned the ball over twice in the first half – two interceptions off of sophomore quarterback K.J Lacey Jr. – also didn’t do themselves any favors in the penalty margins as multiple drives stalled out due to self-inflicted penalties.

“I thought it was a tale of two halves,” Saraland head coach Jeff Kelly said. “Offensively in the first half, we had some penalties and turnovers. We had some positive things, but we just couldn’t finish drives. And in the second half we got rolling offensively. We continued to have some explosive plays and they had to step up.”

Rolling might have been a tad bit of an understatement.

It took just three plays into the second half for Saraland to get their first lead of the game as Ryan Williams tallied a rushing touchdown from 43 yards out, making it a 13-10 game in favor of the Spartans. Six minutes later, the Spartans found the end zone again. Williams would add another score to his total on the night with this one coming from six yards out, extending the lead to 20-10.

Spanish Fort didn’t go quietly into the night, however. The Toros punched back with another long rush of their own from Wilson from 40 yards out – his second rushing touchdown of more than 40 yards on the day. The extra point would be blocked, but the score would trim the lead to 20-16 with just less than 10 minutes left to play.

Lacey connected with Williams on a short pass into the flat as the receiver shed a tackle and took the reception 41 yards for a score, extending the Spartans’ lead to 27-16. Spanish Fort would answer right back with a 41-yard touchdown rush from Nehemiah Hickson followed by a failed two-point conversion to cut into the Saraland lead, 27-22.

“Spanish Fort kept answering everything we did,” Kelly said. “Every time we had them on the ropes, they just clawed back in and found a way to get back in it. They’ve got a tremendous team but we are excited to get this win. We’ll enjoy it and then we’ll go to work again next week.”

“I’m just so proud of how hard our kids fought. They played with emotion and purpose and that’s what I asked them to do. And they did that,” Spanish Fort head coach Chase Smith said. “Penalties. Tons and tons of penalties. Penalties just really derailed a lot of our momentum but I thought we found a lot of ways to overcome some of that adversity. We just came up short in the end.”

Lacey would connect with another Spartan receiver for a touchdown, this time finding Brooks Womble for a 20-yard touchdown reception, followed by a two-point conversion to make it a 35-22 Saraland lead. With the clock dwindling down, the Toros’ defense would chase Saraland’s punter out of the back of their own end zone for a safety, sealing the final score of 35-24.

Saraland travels to Robertsdale next Friday in another region matchup while Spanish Fort plays host to Theodore.





