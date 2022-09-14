Photo | Shane Rice

SPARTANS TOPPED RIVAL SPANISH FORT

The Saraland Spartans are off to a solid start to the 2022 season, having posted a 4-0 record as they prepare for a Class 6A, Region 1 matchup against Robertsdale this Friday night on the road. Included in that 4-0 record is a 3-0 region mark that has the Spartans tied for first place with Theodore in the nine-team region.

Saraland picked up its latest win in a back-and-forth game at home against Spanish Fort Friday night. It started slowly on offense but picked matters up in a big way in the second half to collect a 35-24 victory, scoring 29 points in the final two periods.

The victory and the fast start to the season earned the Spartans another title — Lagniappe Team of the Week. The Lagniappe Team of the Week award is sponsored by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

“I felt like we had a great atmosphere Friday night,” Saraland head coach Jeff Kelly said. “It was a great football game and you had two really good teams playing. It had a little bit of a playoff feel to it. We were back and forth and we found a way to make enough plays to win the game. I think our defense did a really good job early, but I think we got worn down a little bit toward the end of the game. You have to give [Spanish Fort] credit.”

The Spartans are averaging more than 42 points a game and are allowing just 20 points an outing. But even with those numbers, the first half was a slow one for Saraland and it needed to find the gas pedal in the second half to avoid losing to the Toros.

“We really challenged our guys at halftime to stay the course and even though we didn’t execute as well as we needed to in the first half, we challenged them to fix those things and correct those things and play better ball in the second half, and our guys did that. It was real positive to get that win,” Kelly said.

Last season, the Spartans won the Class 6A, Region 1 crown with a 7-0 region record. But with realignment, Region 1 is now nine teams instead of eight and Theodore has moved into the region after previously being a Class 7A school, along with Murphy, while St. Paul’s moved up from 5A.

Kelly emphasized while he is proud of his team and what it has accomplished thus far, he recognizes there is still a lot of work to do.

“I think we’ve had a good start and we’ve handled some tough situations fairly well,” he said. “There’s not a whole lot of panic in this group. They have confidence in what they’re doing and in their abilities to get it done. They just go execute and play and go out there and make plays. Defensively we’re starting to run to the ball really well and do a good job against the run and usually when you do those types of things you have a chance to be successful.

“There’s definitely things that we’ve got to correct going forward, but I really like the confidence and the consistency that this team shows up with every day at practice. It’s really an unselfish group. There’s a bunch of guys on this team that can make plays and every week there’s somebody else who steps up and kind of has the hot hand. It’s just been a really good start so far, but we know we’ve got a long season ahead of us, and we’ve got to continue to work to get better to be the kind of team that we want to be.”

The Spartans reach the halfway mark in their season this Friday at Robertsdale, a team that has an 0-3 overall record; each of those losses has come against a Region 1 opponent.