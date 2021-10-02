Leading late in the game and with possession of the football deep in Spanish Fort territory, Saraland head coach Jeff Kelly decided not to follow the usual script of running as much time off the clock as possible, then kicking a field goal to pad his team’s lead. He decided to go for the touchdown.

And so it was that Saraland quarterback Gabe Reynolds tossed a perfect pass to West Virginia commit Jarel Williams in the back of the end zone on a 9-yard scoring play that placed the final points on the scoreboard in a 28-16 Spartans’ victory over the previously unbeaten and No. 1-ranked Toros Friday night in Spanish Fort.

The victory places Saraland at 5-2 overall and in sole possession of first place with a 4-0 mark in Class 6A, Region 1. Spanish Fort fell to 5-1 and 3-1.

“In those situations, I’ve been around long enough, you think more about players and less about plays,” Kelly said of the decision to go for the touchdown. “So I wanted to put it in our players’ hands, specifically Jarel. Down there in that stretch, if we were not going to get it done I wanted him to be the one that didn’t get it done. He made a huge play; he had a good night. Gabe made some good throws, the O line did a good job of protecting. We came up here to play aggressive.”

Williams had a huge night, catching 11 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns. He opened the night with a 4-yard catch from Reynolds on a perfectly executed throw and catch that gave Saraland a 7-0 lead. Spanish Fort tied the game with a 15-yard scoring run by Johnny Morris III. Morris returned a short time later for a 6-yard scoring run after Avery Wilson recovered a fumble at the Saraland 29 on a bad snap. The point-after kick failed, leaving the Toros in front 13-7. Saraland took the halftime lead at 14-13 when Santae McWilliams scored on a 4-yard run with just 1:41 left in the half.

Spanish Fort retook the lead, at least briefly, at 16-14 when Lucas Breaux booted a 41-yard field goal. But CJ Mack took the ensuing kickoff 85 yards and set the Spartans up deep in Spanish Fort territory. Reynolds got the score on a quarterback draw from a yard out.

The final score of the game came on Williams’ 9-yard catch in the back of the end zone.

Saraland is at home next week against Gulf Shores in a Region 1 matchup, while Spanish Fort travels to Blount, also a region game.