The man accused of killing 18-year-old Randon Lee pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning.

Reuben Gulley, 20, of Saraland was arrested last week after turning himself in at the Prichard Police Department. The agency had issued a warrant for his arrest in connection with the June 24 shooting death of Lee at a gas station on St. Stephens Road.

Gulley has been held without bond at the Mobile Metro Jail since turning himself in due to being out on bond in a separate case during the alleged crime. The case has garnered national attention due to Lee being the son of Ophelia Nichols, or “Mama Tot”, who is a local social media personality with millions of followers.

During a quick arraignment hearing Tuesday morning, both Gulley and Lee’s families were both present in court. Attorney Chase Dearman, who is representing the defendant, informed Mobile County District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis that Gulley would be entering a “not guilty” plea.

According to information released by Prichard police, Lee was killed in his vehicle at the First Stop gas station on June 24 during a drug deal gone wrong. Lee allegedly arrived at the gas station to meet another individual in a black SUV. According to preliminary reports, the suspect joined Lee in the car, there was one gunshot and the suspect exited the vehicle with a handgun and fled the scene. Lee attempted to escape the assailants and drove across the street to another gas station. He died on the scene.

Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Madison Davis is the lead prosecutor on the case. She and Dearman agreed to postpone further bond discussions until after a rescheduled preliminary hearing, which was set for Monday, Sept. 12.

Outside the courtroom, Nichols declined the opportunity to provide further comment. Dearman said Gulley’s “not guilty” plea was straightforward.

“He’s not guilty. He didn’t do it.,” Dearman said.

The attorney said they have requested to postpone hearings because there has been no initial discovery into Prichard’s investigation. He said he’s also confused about why investigators zeroed in on his client.

“I can’t wait to answer that. Because I don’t know the answer. I won’t find out until the preliminary hearing. We’re not given so much as a narrative. We don’t know more than you do,” Dearman said.

He also noted the high-profile nature of the case has inevitably pressured the Prichard investigators and noted actions by the agency have been unorthodox. Nichols has 8.7 million followers on TikTok alone.

“Agencies don’t normally investigate by using the press and doing press conferences, but it does give [his attorneys] more information,” he said.

In a video posted by Nichols on Friday, she expressed disappointment with the media and some followers for rushing to conclusions about the investigation. She said the situation is terrible for everyone.

“There’s now two families that are hurting. Those parents shouldn’t suffer for what their child did, just like I should suffer for what anything my children have done,” she said.