SUBMITTED — United States Attorney Sean P. Costello of the Southern District of Alabama announced that William Thomas Carver II, 44, of Saraland, was sentenced June 7 for his participation in a conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In January, Carver pled guilty to the conspiracy charge and a charge of carrying a firearm in relation to and in furtherance of the drug trafficking felony.

According to documents filed in connection with his guilty plea, Carver participated with several others in the conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He had different sources of supply and several distributors who received methamphetamine from him for further distribution in Mobile and Baldwin counties. Carver was arrested with a firearm, methamphetamine and cash in his vehicle by Saraland police, and he provided information to federal and local agencies about the scope of some of his illegal activities.

United States District Court Judge Jeffery U. Beaverstock imposed a 248-month sentence in Carver’s case this morning, consisting of 188 months as to the drug count, to run consecutively to the 60-month sentence imposed for the gun count. Upon his release from custody, Carver was ordered to serve a five-year term of supervised release. Carver was also ordered to pay $200 in mandatory special assessments. No fine was imposed. The judge further entered a forfeiture order as to the firearm used in the commission of the crime.

The case was investigated by the Saraland Police Department, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security. It was prosecuted in the United States Attorney’s Office by Assistant United States Attorney Gloria Bedwell.