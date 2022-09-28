The Saraland Spartans, 6-0 on the season, have moved into the No. 1 ranking for Class 6A in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association prep football poll, released Wednesday. The Spartans join UMS-Wright, which is 5-0 on the year and maintained its top ranking in Class 5A again this week.

The two teams are joined by nine others that are either ranked in the Top 10 in their classification or received votes in the latest poll.

Fairhope is undefeated and ranked No. 2 in Class 7A and Theodore is also undefeated and chasing Saraland in Class 6A, now holding the No. 3 spot. The two teams are set to meet in Theodore on Oct. 21. McGill-Toolen received votes but is not ranked in the 6A poll. In Class 5A, which is strong in Region 1, which rests in the Lagniappe coverage area, Gulf Shores is No. 7, Vigor is No. 8 and Faith Academy and Williamson are receiving votes.

In Class 4A, Orange Beach is receiving votes, while in Class 3A Mobile Christian is ranked No. 8. There are no teams from the Lagniappe coverage area ranked or receiving votes in Class 2A and there are no teams that compete in Class 1A or in the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA).

Other than Saraland and UMS-Wright, the top-ranked teams in the state include Auburn (7A), Montgomery Catholic (4A), Mars Hill Bible (3A), Fyffe (2A), Elba (1A) and Patrician (AISA).