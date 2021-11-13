By DARRON PATTERSON

Things were coming way too easy for Saraland early in the Spartans’ 35-6 second-round Class 6A win over Lee-Montgomery Friday night at the Spartans’ stadium. The first four completions quarterback Gabe Reynolds had in the opening period

were all 10-yards-and-in slant patterns to wide receiver Jarel Williams.

So, trailing 21-0, the Generals adjusted and dropped their safeties further back off the line to cut off angles on those slants. They forced a punt and then went on an eight-play march ending with Jakel Williams’ 34-yard scoring pass to Chris Dillihay that cut the score to 21-6 by halftime.

But that’s when Spartans head coach Jeff Kelly counterpunched.

“They put those two safeties back there and kind of lightened the box a little bit, and when they do that to take the pass away you have to be able to run it,” said Kelly. “We challenged our offensive line at halftime that if they’re going to sit there and play that against us, then we’ve got to be able to line up and run the football. I was proud of them to come out and do what it took for us to win.”

Reynolds summed it up this way.

“We came out sharp and came out firing,” said Reynolds, who finished 15 of 16 for 221 yards and his two TDs — one of 8 yards to Jarel Wiliams and the other covering 11-yards to Matthew Milner.

The Spartans also got TD runs of 3 yards from Santae McWilliams Jr., 7 yards from Dearrius Weashington and 35 yards from Ryan Williams, while Hunter Kirkland was true on all five point-after kick.

“They came out in the second half and made some adjustments, but we made some adjustments, too, and as a whole I thought we played really well,” Reynolds added

Not to be outdone, the Saraland defense stepped up in a big way to shut Lee down.

“We knew we had to come out here and stop the run,” said Saraland’s 6-foot-3, 285-pound senior defensive tackle Trevon McAlpine.

Defensive line mate Keaton Law said preparation was the key.

“We watch film every day of the week,” said the Western Kentucky commit. “We saw what they like to do and just prepared for that.”

Saraland, which travels to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa Friday for a third-round game, improved to 10-2, while Lee ended its season 8-3.