Saraland, on the heels of its 35-24 victory over Spanish Fort, was named the Lagniappe Team of the Week. The award is sponsored by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

The Spartans are now 4-0 overall and 3-0 in Class 6A, Region 1 play and are ranked No. 3 in 6A in the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) prep football poll. The team was presented its Lagniappe Team of the Week banner prior to practice Wednesday afternoon, with MCSO Corp. Patrick Clarke assisting with the presentation.

This week, Saraland is on the road for another Region 1 game against Robertsdale, which is 0-3 overall and against region opponents.