Photo | Scott Donaldson

Saraland claimed sole possession of the lead in the Class 6A, Region 1 standings last Friday night in a convincing manner, exorcising some demons along the way. The Spartans used a late touchdown to cap a 28-16 victory over previously undefeated and No. 1-ranked Spanish Fort on the Toros’ home field. The win placed Saraland in first place in Region 1 with a 4-0 record. The Spartans are 5-2 overall, having lost their first two games of the season.

The victory also ended a losing streak of five games to Spanish Fort in what has been an intense rivalry for the past few seasons.

The victory earned the Spartans the title of Lagniappe Team of the Week. The Lagniappe Team of the Week award is sponsored by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

“People wrote us off this season,” Saraland head coach Jeff Kelly said after the victory. “We’ve got a bunch of young guys and we just kept playing. We’re seven games in, so the guys who opened the season without any experience, now they’ve got seven games under their belts, so there’s no excuses. It comes down to executing and it comes down to doing the things you have to do to be successful — playing good ball, not making any big mistakes, overcoming all the bad stuff that happens in close games, and being mature. You can’t win a game like this on the road without being a mature football team.”

Kelly said he told his team the game against Spanish Fort was huge because it was the next game on the Spartans’ schedule. Likewise, he said the game this week at home against Gulf Shores will be equally big, because it’s the next one and it’s a region game.

Saraland struck first in the game when Jarel Williams hauled in a 4-yard touchdown pass from Gabe Reynolds, only to have Spanish Fort score back-to-back touchdowns to lead 13-7. Santae McWilliams added a 4-yard scoring run for the Spartans with 1:41 left in the first half to lead 14-13 at intermission.

In the second half, Spanish Fort struck first on a 41-yard field goal by Lucas Breaux after an interception, but the rest of the game would belong to Saraland. C.J. Mack set up a 1-yard score by Reynolds with his 85-yard kickoff return with four minutes to play in the third period, then with two minutes left in the game, the Spartans went for the touchdown, not a field goal, with Reynolds throwing a perfect 9-yard strike to Williams, who finished the night with 11 catches for 157 yards.

That late in the game, teams usually try to run the football and run down the clock, but the Spartans chose to go for the touchdown and emphatically take command of the game.

“In those situations, I’ve been around long enough, you think more about players and less about plays,” Kelly said of the decision to go for the touchdown. “So, I wanted to put it in our players’ hands, specifically Jarel. Down there in that stretch, if we were not going to get it done, I wanted him to be the one that didn’t get it done. He made a huge play; he had a good night. Gabe made some good throws, the O-line did a good job of protecting. We came up here to play aggressive.”

Spanish Fort fell to 5-12 overall and 3-1 in Region 1 games, tying with McGill-Toolen for second place in the region standings.

Kelly said he wasn’t concerned with rankings — he noted his Spartans entered the game against Spanish Fort unranked in the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 6A poll. Instead, he said his concern is the next game, and that is the approach the team has taken all season long. The next game in this case is Gulf Shores, which defeated Citronelle last Friday night. Gulf Shores is tied for fourth place in the region with Blount, both teams holding 2-2 region records.