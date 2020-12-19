As noted in a press release received by Lagniappe, Saraland High School’s Corey Darrington has been named a weekly winner of the NFL Way to Play High School Award. He is the 15th player this season to be so honored nationally.

The award, presented in partnership with Hudl, honors one high school football player weekly for demonstrating exceptional in-game playing technique. As announced on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Darrington is the Week 15 recipient of the 2020 NFL Way to Play High School Award.

“The Way to Play Award is about excellence in football through using proper technique that protects players from unnecessary risk,” said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations. “This award incentivizes strong fundamental playing technique, demonstrates best practices, and at the same time, benefits all levels of the game.”

Each school of the Way to Play High School Award recipient receives a $1,500 equipment grant through USA Football. Understanding that some states have moved their youth and high school programs to the spring, the NFL Way to Play High School Award will be extended an additional 17 weeks, running through June 12, 2021.

To assist with at-home training, several NFL head coaches, current players and NFL legends have created educational videos for coaches and players. Additional content around position-specific drills, exercise by muscle group and film breakdown will be released throughout the season. The videos provide coaching points of emphasis to execute proper technique and as an educational tool.