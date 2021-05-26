Photo | Dennis Victory

To be honest, Satsuma’s Katelyn Booker was having a little trouble keeping her eyes on the road last Wednesday night traveling home from Oxford. The “passenger” in the seat next to her kept grabbing her attention.

Having driven to Oxford’s Choccolocco Park for the AHSAA Class 5A state softball tournament in separate cars instead of on a team bus, Booker, a senior who has been a member of the team since the seventh grade, claimed the Blue Map championship trophy as her companion on the ride home. It was strapped safely into the passenger’s seat.

“It sat beside me the whole ride home and I could not stop looking at it,” she admitted. “We’ve always dreamed about bringing that trophy home, ever since seventh grade when I started playing here. To have our dreams actually come true was amazing. It was an incredible feeling.

“We’ve always been, make it to state, make it to state; that was our younger goal. Then it was make it to Day 2 of state, win a game at state. And we accomplished both of those goals this year, and we also accomplished the championship. It felt so good. I can’t even describe it. I don’t even really remember it. It was tears and crying and everybody was so excited. It was the best feeling in the world.”

The Gators won the state title with a 6-1 victory over Ardmore in the championship game. Satsuma went through the winners’ bracket of the tournament without a loss before dropping a 5-3 decision to Ardmore, which won the elimination bracket, setting up a winner-take-all finale. Ardmore led 1-0, but a three-run third put Satsuma on top for good, the Gators tacking on three more runs in the fifth.

It set up some enjoyable, yet long, car rides home.

“For me and my assistant [Cal Mitchell] it was an opportunity for us to reflect on the year and the different nuances and things that occurred during the year that kind of got us to that point,” Satsuma head coach Gene Darawich said. “There’s never one moment or one key. We talked about so many things, but we always came back to talking about how good a group of kids this was.

“There were eight teams up there [at the state tournament] and all of them are more than deserving to be there. But for us, we knew this group was just a little bit different in how they carried themselves and that was what we got to reflect on — the character of the kids and their parents.”

Tournament MVP Sophie Page had a pair of hits, including a triple, in the deciding game; Ashlyn Stewart added a double and triple and a pair of runs batted in; Desi Denmark was 2 for 3 with two RBIs; and Bre McDonald had two hits, including a double. Madi Sawyer pitched all seven innings, allowing just two hits and striking out four. Page, Stewart and Booker earned all-tournament team honors.

“It honestly feels unreal,” said Page, a transfer from Washington County a couple of seasons ago who has signed to play at UAB. “We put in so much hard work in practice this past season and not even knowing if we were even going to have a season. So to be state champs for the first time in school history, it feels amazing. It still feels unreal. I am so happy we are a part of Satsuma and to be able to play for Coach D. He’s an amazing coach. And we had such an amazing team, and they just welcomed me in as one of their own and made me feel so welcome here.”

The victory was an emotional moment for Darawich, who just completed his sixth season with the program. When the last out approached, his emotions took over.

“My assistant [Josh Fillingim], he grabs my arm, and that’s when I kind of felt it,” Darawich said. “I said, ‘There’s no way this is happening right now.’ I’m one of those guys who just tries to put my head down and stay in the moment, go pitch by pitch. That ball went on the ground to Ashlyn Stewart and I was just praying she didn’t throw it in the woodshed. She threw it to a seventh-grader at first base and she came off [the bag] like a baller knowing it was done and all I could do was look to my wife [Chelsea] and my mama [Wanda] who were there and made the trip, knowing the sacrifices they made in order for me to do things they way I like to do them to get it done. They were both ecstatic and screaming and jumping up and down. That’s when it hit me. My two little boys [Abram and Elias] were there too. It was special.”

Satsuma has made four trips to the state tournament in Darawich’s tenure but this was the first year the team made it to the second day of play.

“Honestly, it hasn’t even really hit me yet,” Madilyn Sheffield, the team’s catcher, said. “This is something we’ve worked for our whole lives. When that last play was made, I knew we were all happy and everything but it hasn’t hit me yet that we are state champions.”

Bouncing back from the loss to Ardmore wasn’t unexpected, she said. “It was just having each other’s back. None of us doubted each other. We all know what we’re all capable of. It’s really just a team effort and having each other’s back and not letting anyone get down on themselves and not giving up. I knew that we could do it before the game even started. But once we got in a couple of runs and everything and started getting some hits, I was like, this is really it, this is happening.”

The championship is a credit to hard work, some patience and a lot of dedication, said Sheffield, who has been a member of the team since her freshman year.

“It’s really been awesome. When I was first here there were a couple of girls that I didn’t really get to know or get to play with, but after that everybody took me under their wing, and it’s always been a family atmosphere here at Satsuma,” she said.