Angela Clifton will serve two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to three counts of wire fraud in U.S. District Court on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Court documents show the 43-year-old stole more than $200,000 between 2012 and 2018 from the Satsuma manufacturing company where she worked as company controller. She used corporate credit cards, received 401k matches when she was not paying into a plan and issued herself unauthorized paychecks and bonuses.

Because Clifton contested the restitution claimed by her former employer, Senior Judge Callie V.S. Granade will determine the final figure, according to a release from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.

“The company’s CEO explained to the Court that Clifton’s actions not only damaged the company financially,” the press release reads, “but also severely damaged the culture of trust that once existed in his small business.”

When her 24 months in prison are over, Clifton will spend three years on supervised release.