The Savannah Bananas baseball team, which selected Mobile as the site for their One City World Tour stop in March, has added a second game to its visit.
The Friday, March 26 game at Hank Aaron Stadium sold out quickly and Bananas’ officials announced Wednesday night they were adding a second game to the One City World Tour visit on Saturday, March 27.
Tickets are $15 for general admission and available online at www.savannahbananas,com.
The Bananas will play a team known as the Party Animals in a version of baseball that features the bending, if not in fact the breaking, of ordinary baseball rules. For example, if a foul ball is caught by a fan, it’s an out.
The game, now games, are expected to be entertaining. The sellout of the first game indicates there are plenty of fans ready to see the Bananas.
