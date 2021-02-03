After what he says are decades of watching minority voices ignored by the city leadership, Derron Patterson was a skeptic when the city of Mobile announced plans for a future water tour and documentary film based on the schooner Clotilda, the last ship bringing enslaved Africans to the United States.

But Patterson, president of the Clotilda Descendents Association, says city and county leaders have allowed the community more say in the project and the group now looks forward to working with a team from Georgia’s Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) to bring the tour and documentary to life.

“I wasn’t very happy in the beginning, but as I went on, I learned they are a top-notch organization,” Patterson said of SCAD. “I’m satisfied with who they are and what they are doing. Once we worked through the communication things got a lot better.”

While he’s happy with the current situation, Patterson said he’d keep his eyes open in the future.

“My ears are up, my antenna is high and my radar is on full blast,” he said. “I’m happy with everything they want to do, but I’m keeping my eyes open.”

As for the project itself, the city is paying SCAD almost $200,000 for the project, which will include a 15-to-20-minute documentary and the production of a water tour. The students and professors will also provide wayfinding for the project and other historical spots around the city.

The project will include students and faculty from SCAD Pro, a department in the school that takes on more professional challenges and includes students from a number of disciplines, department leader Khoi Vo said.

“These projects involve students from dramatic writing for film and TV to architecture and production design,” Vo said.

The program is diverse, featuring students from several countries, including Indonesia and Ghana. Vo said the student from Ghana requested to be part of the Clotilda project, noting a West African connection to the story.

“He was interested in participating in this,” Vo said. “He was interested in understanding the history of this ship.”

SCAD Pro is in its 10th year and has worked with more than 300 companies during that time on 600 different projects, Vo said. Students interested in SCAD Pro and its various projects are given an interview, similar to one for a job, Vo said.

Vo said faculty and staff have visited Mobile already. They met business and community leaders.

As for working with folks in the Africatown community, Vo said the faculty and students would do that.

“We understand the importance of the community,” he said. “We understand the gravity of the situation and how valuable it is to understand it.”

The students are currently doing research, Vo said, before designing a new way to experience history. The water tour would include interactive elements for a ride down the Mobile River to Africatown.

Sydney Rusek, a senior at SCAD, is one of the students working on the water tour. The Pennsylvania native said the project would give her and other students real-world experience. She said she and others want to use the project to give voice to the community.

“Design can speak volumes sometimes when words cannot describe a feeling,” she said in a statement to Lagniappe. “Being able to get to experience this while still studying is so beneficial for when I get into the professional world.”

The documentary, Vo said, will help tell the history of the schooner and what it means.

Layla Obergon, a native of Shelby County, is one of the students working on the film project. She called the history behind the Clotilda a “very important story.”

“My goal as a filmmaker is to bring crucial and relevant stories such as the Clotilda to light to bring awareness to current issues in our society,” she said in a statement to Lagniappe. “It is an honor to be able to share this story with the world, with the help of my fellow classmates. Telling a story of this caliber can be intimidating, but through the guidance of our amazing professors, we will tell these descendants’ stories with the utmost respect, emotion and accuracy.”