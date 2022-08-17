Now in its fifth year running, Mobile Tiki Week returns next week with a full schedule of downtown festivities for fans of Polynesian pop. This year, the community-wide celebration will include 14 venues offering tropical drinks, food and activities.

The Haberdasher’s general manager, Roy Clark, launched a one-venue version of the tiki party back in 2013. Clark expanded the event in fits and starts after that, eventually growing it into the festival it is today. Clark, a tiki expert, has attended tiki conferences and mixed up tropical libations across the country, and he’s the cohost of a local tiki-centric podcast, “Sea Stories from the Coast Watchers Club,” which we’ve covered in this column previously. In fact, this week’s podcast features your favorite local beverage columnist (me) as a guest, comparing the cultural forces that led to the original and modern tiki movements. Stream it wherever you get your podcasts.

For this year’s Mobile Tiki Week, expect The Haberdasher to go all out in its transformation into “Trader Roy’s Tiki Room.” The immersive experience includes an interior redesign of the bar, turning it into a thatched hut setting, plus a menu of 10 over-the-top concoctions. At least one of them will be served in flames.

In addition to what’s going down at The Haberdasher, you can order fun and tropical drinks at The Merry Widow, Sidecar Lounge at The Noble South, Alchemy Tavern, Ice Box, O’Daly’s, The Outsider and POST all week long. Some drinks to seek out: Squid Ink Eclectic Eats & Drinks will be serving rum punch over buckets of shaved ice, Debris Po’Boys & Drinks is making a Fernet Colada, aka a Piña Colada spiked with bitter Fernet Branca, and Nova Espresso is brewing up a (nonalcoholic) coffee Mai Tai.

Restaurants like Front Yard Tacos and the kitchen at The Haberdasher are also getting in on the Polynesian/pan-Asian/Caribbean vibe. Squid Ink will be cooking up Spam fries, and Roosters Latin American Food will have rum-marinated ham and a pineapple-pork teriyaki burger alongside their tropical drink offerings.

Alabama Music Box is doing their own thing, a “Taki” (tacky) spin on tiki. And Braided River, the official brewery of tiki week, will have a new beer, Trader Hannah’s Summer Sling, on tap. For this brew, they infused their popular Summer Crush tropical sour with pineapple and cinnamon, classic ingredients of tiki.

Themed events include tiki trivia at Nova (Aug. 23), tiki trivia at Braided River (Aug. 24), tiki karaoke at Ice Box (Aug. 25) and live yacht rock at Braided River (Aug. 26).

You can do your own rum crawl or, if you’d rather someone else lead the way, book a unique guided trip with Secret History Tours, which are running Monday through Thursday night. Tour guide Todd will discuss tiki history, the story of a real pirate attack on Dauphin Island and true facts about the Mobile Whiskey War of 1923. You can drink what you like and pay as you go. Hawaiian shirts are encouraged.

For a full run-down of all the participating venues and everything on their schedules, check facebook.com/MobileTikiWeek.

Local breweries release Friends in Low Places collab

Also this week, six local breweries across Mobile and Baldwin counties will release their annual collaborative beer, Friends in Low Places. Sales of the special release will benefit the Alabama Coastal Foundation, an environmental nonprofit.

In July, representatives from Big Beach, Braided River, Iron Hand, Old Majestic and Oyster City met up at Fairhope Brewing Co. to brew the 2022 edition of the IPA, a New England-style juicy. Fairhope’s head brewer, Jacob Sellers, said this version “has just enough malty sweetness to support the explosion of hoppy flavors imparted by American and New Zealand hops with a crisp finish.”

The breweries are hosting a release party for the public on Thursday, Aug. 18, 5-7 p.m., at Southern Napa in Daphne (2304 Main Street). After the party, the beer will be available in cans and on draft at bars, restaurants, retailers and some local breweries beginning next week. A list of locations where you can buy the beer will be available at joinACF.com.