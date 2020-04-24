With President Donald J. Trump’s signature on a fourth bill aimed at offsetting the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) created to help small businesses keep their employees paid is scheduled to launch a second round of loan applications next week.

The Small Business Administration (SBA), which oversees the PPP, announced Friday that banks across the United States will once again start taking loan applications at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, April 27. In a joint statement, SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said that will give the agency time to adjust its system for changes made under the new legislation.

“We encourage all approved lenders to process loan applications previously submitted by eligible borrowers and disburse funds expeditiously,” the statement reads. “All eligible borrowers who need these funds should work with an approved lender to apply, and borrowers should carefully review PPP regulations and guidance and the certifications required to obtain a loan.”

The $484 billion Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act was passed by the House 388-5 on Thursday after clearing the Senate 49-1 earlier this week. As signed into law by Trump Friday, the latest stimulus package includes an additional $321 billion for the PPP as well as another $60 billion set-aside for smaller banks and credit unions to use for small-business loans.

The initial rollout of the PPP was criticized after the first $350 million dried up in two weeks and left millions of business owners with no federal assistance, but Mnuchin and Carranza said in their statement that it had also helped stabilize millions of others as part of the U.S.’ response to an unprecedented crisis.

“The PPP has supported more than 1.66 million small businesses and protected over 30 million jobs for hard-working Americans,” the statement read. “With the additional funds appropriated by Congress, tens of millions of additional workers will benefit from this critical relief.”