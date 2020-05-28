The U.S. Small Business Administration, on Thursday, announced $10 billion from the second round of funding for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) will be lent exclusively by Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs).

A statement from the SBA noted that CDFIs work to expand economic opportunity in low-income communities by providing access to financial products and services for local residents and businesses. These dedicated funds will further ensure that the PPP reaches all communities in need of relief during the COVID-19 pandemic – something President Donald Trump has indicated as a key priority

“The forgivable loan program, PPP, is dedicated to providing emergency capital to sustain our nation’s small businesses — the drivers of our economy — and retain their employees,” SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza said. “CDFIs provide critically important capital and technical assistance to small businesses from rural, minority and other underserved communities, especially during this economically challenging time.”

As of May 23, CDFIs have approved more than $7 billion in PPP loans and $3.2 billion in the second round alone. According to the SBA, the additional $6.8 billion will ensure entrepreneurs and small business owners in all communities have easy access to the financial system and can tap into much-needed capital to maintain their workforces.