Mobile Metro Jail’s inmate roster featured an unusual amount of young adults this past week.

During the final three days of Mardi Gras, special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) conducted alcohol enforcement in conjunction with local law enforcement and arrested 26 for underage consumption, purchasing or possession of alcohol. The operation took place between Sunday, Feb. 27, and Tuesday, March 1.

ALEA spokesperson Anna Peoples told Lagniappe the SBI Agents involved were not undercover and were dressed in black vests clearly identified as SBI agents. She said they normally wear khakis and an agency polo. She believes the majority of the arrests were made out in the public in downtown Mobile and not inside businesses.

According to jail rosters, at least 14 of the arrests were individuals 18 to 20 years old. Twelve were juveniles. Bonds were set at $300. For all adults arrested, the alcohol possession charge was their first infraction on their Mobile County rap sheet. One individual was four months away from his 21st birthday.

Alabama Code has two statutes for minors in possession (MIP). The penalties under Section 28-1-5 are a fine of $25 to $100 and a possible jail sentence not to exceed 30 days. Section 28-3A-25 makes MIP a misdemeanor offense and provides for a range of discretionary penalties from a fine of $50 to not more than $500 and a jail sentence of up and a mandatory three- to six-month suspension of the offender’s driver’s license.

Mobile

Barentine, Michael Dylan, 20

Franks, Savannah Grace, 20

Scarcliff, Caitlyn Louise, 19

Loxley

Word Reed, Jaden Gage, 20

Emelle

Orloff, Alexandria Eloise, 19

Daphne

Bonner, Corey Layne, 18

Fairhope

Helton, Margaret Patrice, 19

Owens, Carson Mcginnis, 18

Huntsville

Johnson, Ashlyn Claire, 19

Orange Beach

Kottstick, Mary Iva, 19

Lucedale, Miss

McNeer, Travis Leon, 18

St. Louis, Missouri

Pallister, Jude Patrick, 19

Maple City, Michigan

Steinhaus, Madison Rose, 20

Denham Springs, Louisiana

Varnado, Mary Hannah Kathryn, 19