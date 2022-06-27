Former Vigor head football coach John McKenzie was officially approved as the next head football coach at Murphy, at a special called meeting of the Mobile County Board of Education Monday morning,

McKenzie, who spent two seasons as head coach at Vigor, leading the Wolves to the Class 4A state championship and an overall record of 14-1 last season, had been placed on administrative leave by the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) in February and in June it was announced his contract at Vigor would not be renewed.

But last week, in a Murphy High School social media post, it was announced McKenzie would take over the vacant Murphy post pending board approval. Monday morning his hiring at Murphy received approval and at 1 p.m. at the school a brief press conference was held introducing him as the Panthers’ new head coach.

“Mobile has been a tremendous place for me and my family,” McKenzie said, “and I’m so thankful for the opportunity. When I try to get in front of players, kids and family I always try to tell them about the importance of just getting an opportunity.

“I had a tremendous run at Vigor. Vigor was a great school and everything went exceptionally well. A lot of guys don’t know, my wife was kind of ill from a medical crisis and I really had to take some time off. It was a great opportunity to get my wife back to health and I was just so thankful that Vigor, as well as Mobile County, gave me that opportunity.”

McKenzie said recently he received a phone call from new Murphy principal Ed Sanderson gauging any interest he might have in the Murphy head coaching position.

“I felt Murphy was the same type of position that Vigor had and a great opportunity for me to continue teaching young men about the quality of life, building character through discipline and conditioning,” McKenzie said. “So I’m so thankful to be a part of Murphy High School. I thank Mobile County for giving me another opportunity and to be a part of these young kids’ lives and to be productive.

“The blueprint will be the same, the foundation will be the same and the attitude and atmosphere will be the same. So I’m just thankful to be here and I’m blessed.”

McKenzie did not return phone calls and texts from members of the media during his administrative leave and no one with MCPSS offered any reasons for why McKenzie had been placed on administrative leave. He said Monday he hoped he had answered those questions based on his wife’s illness and his need to be with his family during that time, adding “that Coach McKenzie is looking to move forward and take Murphy to better heights; that’s my statement today.”

Asked if there were any other reasons why he was placed on administrative leave, McKenzie said, “No. I needed to be home with my family,” he said. “Vigor was great, the people in the community and everything about Vigor went exceptionally well. I mean, state champs, it couldn’t get no better than that. We were real pleased to be at Vigor. Sometimes you’re there for a season and sometimes you’re there for a reason. I think I’m quite thankful to be here at Murphy for a reason and a season.”

Previous Murphy head coach Rico Jackson stepped down as the Panthers’ head coach to accept the head coaching position at Tarrant High School. The Panthers were 2-8 under his leadership last year and 13-18 over his three seasons as head coach at the school. Murphy has not won a postseason game since 2011 and has made the playoffs only once in the previous five seasons.

At Vigor, McKenzie had a record of 19-6 over his two seasons in charge. The Wolves have reached the playoffs each of the previous eight seasons and 15 of the previous 16 seasons. Several players from last year’s state championship team, especially on defense, return again this year.

Vigor is still without a head coach, though assistant coach Markus Cook was named interim head coach during McKenzie’s absence and led the team during its spring practice e sessions. The Alabama High School Athletic Association football season begins the week of Aug. 19, just eight weeks away.

There will be 10 new head football coaches in the Lagniappe coverage area this season, with Vigor and Satsuma still vacant at this time. Other new coaches include McKenzie at Murphy, Chase Smith at Spanish Fort, Jamey DuBose at Orange Beach, interim head coach Antonio Coleman at Williamson, Renardo Jackson at LeFlore, Zach Golson at Mary G. Montgomery, Ham Barnett at St. Paul’s and Josh Harris at Blount.





