A federal judge has dismissed the remaining claims in a civil rights lawsuit filed against the Mobile County Board of Education over a 2018 hazing incident at Davidson High School. The incident made national news after it was filmed and widely shared on social media. The video appeared to show several students violently attacking Rodney Kim Jr., a freshman quarterback, in the boys’ locker room.

Eventually, the lawsuit grew to include 11 plaintiffs — both students and parents — some of whom had their own separate allegations of hazing.

In spring 2017, Garrian Tre Betts was a freshman who was listed on the JV roster, but he never played a game for Davidson. Betts claimed his collarbone was broken after six or more other students “jumped” him in the locker room “because he was not on the football team and did not belong in the field house.”

Betts stated that although his assailants were hitting, kicking and slamming him into the floor, former Davidson Head Coach Fred Riley merely looked at the scene and said “knock it off dumbasses.” Allegedly, as soon as Riley left, the abuse continued.

Later that year, Betts claims he alerted Principal Lewis Copeland about hazing and related incidents “happening a little too frequently,” but Copeland “pushed it off and nothing ever happened.”

Lyman Collins Jr. started as a freshman at Davison in 2016 before transferring to Blount. He injured his elbow during football practice, and told the court when he returned to school weeks later with a cast on his arm, Riley accused him of having “sissyitis.’ Allegedly, Riley also teased Collins about being tutored, even calling him a “dummy.”

After Collins’ mother reported the comments to school administrators, Riley then called out Collins during a team huddle and told other players not to discuss what happens in the locker room with their parents. In the last game of the regular season, Collins said every other player on the team got game time except him. Allegedly, Riley walked up to Collins and said: “I would have played you, but you put tutoring before practice.”

Jeremiah Chatman attended Davidson for his junior year. His assault was recorded and posted to Facebook. That day, Chatman was allegedly leaving the gym just after Riley kicked out another student for asking a question about weights, when at least four other students stopped him, “picked him up, and ‘brought him out the door.’”

Chatman said the students repeatedly punched his ribs, then one student pulled off his belt and began to hit him with it. Afterward, Chatman “was slammed into the bricks.”

Although the student who initially filed the lawsuit is identified only by his initials, he has been identified in news reports as Rodney Kim Jr.. According to the order, Kim was a freshman quarterback in April 2018 when, after practice, other students threatened to “get him.” Although he attempted to avoid the field house, Kim was allegedly “scooped up,” carried inside, then hit and body-slammed multiple times, with the assailants focusing on his arms.

After hearing a “pop,” the students allegedly backed off. Kim couldn’t feel his right arm, and was told by an assistant coach to visit the athletic trainer. At the trainer’s office, Kim told Riley about the attack, and Riley met with the students he believed were involved. Kim also told the court about six other alleged hazing incidents at Davidson in the months prior to his own, and alleged Riley was aware of at least two of them. Riley was placed on administrative leave while the investigation was underway, and has since resigned from the school board.

Miscellaneous conduct by defendant coaches included a comment by Riley that football team players should “not go to the doctor unless you’re bleeding or you can’t breathe,” and a separate comment by Coach Robert Miller that hazing “happens to everybody” and “everybody goes through it in the exact same way.”

After an investigation by the Mobile Police Department, many of the assailants were arrested, charged, then given youthful offender status. After an investigation by the MCPSS, many of the assailants were either suspended or placed in alternative schools.

Part of the lawsuit was dismissed in summer 2019, but U.S. District Judge Terry Moorer allowed certain Constitutional claims against the school board to carry on. The coaches were also targeted for false imprisonments, assault and battery, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, among other things. Kim’s family filed a $12 million notice of claim against the school board prior to the lawsuit.

But in last week’s order, Moorer determined the coaches were acting within the scope of their discretionary authority and the plaintiff’s did not establish that the defendants were not entitled to qualified immunity.

“Plaintiffs cannot produce evidence that shows any [defendants] participated in, coerced, or significantly encouraged the offending conduct or [defendants] knew of any alleged instances of hazing or assault that Coach Riley is alleged to have known about and encouraged,” the order stated. “Plaintiffs have not produced evidence that shows more than inaction, much less active encouragement, of the alleged constitutional deprivations.”

More specifically, “the court cannot find excessive corporal punishments where the evidence does not show the defendant coaches directed any of the assaults,” Moorer wrote.

Attorney Paul Carbo Jr., who represents the school board, said barring an appeal, the case is closed.

“All claims against my clients, the Board members and the Board have been dismissed and judgment has been entered in their favor,” he wrote. “The time allowed for the plaintiffs to file an appeal has not expired, so it is still possible the case could be appealed to the 11th Circuit.”

Attorney Monty Montgomery Jr., who represented the individual coaches and former Superintendent Martha Peek, chose to withhold comment at this time. The plaintiffs were represented by attorney Charles Bonner of the San Francisco Bay area, who did not return a message seeking comment for this story.

Rena Philips, a spokesperson for MCPSS, released the following statement:

“It’s unfortunate that the incident took place, but we are pleased that the court rightfully ruled that this was no fault of the school’s or of these school employees.”