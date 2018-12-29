Report cards for individual schools were released by the Alabama State Department of Education Friday, with results showing improvements across the state and in Mobile.



It’s only the second year such “A-F report cards” have existed but overall, there more As and Bs and fewer Ds, and Fs recorded in 2018.



Grades for elementary schools are based on test scores, student growth from one semester to the next and attendance. Alabama high schools are measured by those same factors plus graduation rates and the number of students who meet college and career ready indicators.



State Superintendent of Education Eric Mackey said he was pleased with the overall academic improvement in Alabama. He said the 2018 accountability report provides valuable information, but added a single letter grade can’t capture all of what a school is and has to offer.



“[It] tells us something valuable about a school or school system, but it does not tell us everything about that school or system. Based primarily on a particular assessment, it is a snapshot in time,” Mackey said in a statement. “When stacked together year after year, similar to snapshots of your family, these pictures of school academic performance can certainly can be used to monitor academic progress and growth. But when we describe our children, we use more than snapshots; we talk about their personalities, struggles, challenges, aspirations, successes.”



In the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS), only one school received a grade of “F” this year. That’s down from seven in 2017, and four of those schools improved by two full letter grades.



Overall, the number of A and B schools jumped from 23 to 31, where schools scoring Ds and Fs fell from 16 to just 10. Council Traditional School and the Eichold-Mertz School of Math, Science technology also scored perfect 100s — something only four schools in Alabama were able to do.



MCPSS is also the only school district in the state with more than one school with a perfect score.



During a press conference Friday, Superintendent Chresal Threadgill credited the improvements to the leadership at the school level and the hard work of teachers. But while he acknowledged the accomplishment, Threadgill also said MCPSS still has work to do.



“We’re going to celebrate these results just one day, then it’s back to work next week,” Threadgill said. “I have high expectations and our kids deserve, as I often say, 110 percent each and every day. These improvements, to me, mean that our kids are capable. It signifies, to me, that our students and our faculty and staff can and will continue rising to higher expectations.”



Grades for individual Mobile County Public Schools can be viewed below.