Rich Aronson was scheduled to pick up renowned scientist and Mobilian E.O. Wilson for a visiting lecture at Dauphin Island Sea Lab (DISL), but when he arrived at the hotel on Airport Boulevard there was no trace of the Harvard University professor to be found.

It turns out Wilson had discovered a wooded area nearby and was looking for ants.

“He was a naturalist,” Aronson said. “He just loved it.”

It was a fitting place to find the “father of biodiversity,” who had studied ants — specifically fire ants — and many other things in a career that spanned decades, and Aronson’s story was a fitting tribute to the man who died Sunday at the age of 92, according to a statement from his foundation.

“The E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation is deeply saddened to share the passing of preeminent scientist, naturalist, author, teacher and our inspiration, Edward O. Wilson, Ph.D.,” the statement read. “One of the most distinguished and recognized American scientists in modern history, Dr. Wilson devoted his life to studying the natural world and inspiring others to care for it as he did.”

Although born in Birmingham in 1929, and raised in a number of cities, Wilson moved to Mobile with his father in 1941. The Port City had been his ancestral home, as three of Wilson’s great-grandfathers fought for the Confederacy. One, James Joyner, was among the 4,000 Confederates facing 16,000 Union soldiers at Ft. Blakeley in the last battle of the Civil War.

Another great-grandfather, known as “Black Bill,” was a bar pilot guiding ships back and forth from Ft. Morgan at the entrance of Mobile Bay. Black Bill became a Confederate blockade runner, slipping past Adm. David Farragut’s Union ships until he was arrested for running supplies from Cuba into Mobile.

The third of his great-grandfathers, Henry Hawkins, moved to Mobile from Providence, Rhode Island, in the 1840s and built the first house on Charleston Street.

His Mobile connections made Wilson the perfect person to coin the term biodiversity, as the area is home to one of the most biologically diverse areas in North America — the Mobile-Tensaw Delta.

“It was like a cathedral to him,” John Dindo, a retired senior marine scientist at DISL, said of Wilson’s love of the delta.

Along with Dindo, Wilson was a member of a Friends of the Delta group, whose goal was to protect and conserve the area for future generations, and he would fly down from his home in Massachusetts to meet other members.

“It’s a sad day because we lost a scientist who meant so much to the world,” Dindo said. “His knowledge, experience and influences is what’s going to be lost.”

It wasn’t all acclaim for Wilson, though, as Aronson points out. In 1975, Wilson published a book arguing genetic links to behaviors in humans.

“At the time, it was wildly controversial,” Aronson said. “Anthropologists hated the idea. Many people hated the idea because of its potential for misuse of the information.”

The situation even led to Wilson having pie thrown at him at a lecture.

“To me, he was a very interesting person,” Aronson said. “He was always very gentle, very calm and he let his work speak for itself.”

DISL Executive Director John Valentine called Wilson an “outstanding role model” for aspiring scientists.

“He was the father of biodiversity and of all the concepts he worked on, advocating for conservation of biodiversity was one of the most important,” Valentine said. “He loved Alabama deeply.”