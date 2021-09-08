Photo | Scott Donaldson

Keeping up with the Joneses, or in this particular case the Bobcats and the Toros and the Wolves, becomes more important as the high school football season stretches to Week 4. Or if you can’t keep pace, then staying close to those teams will likely be good enough for a playoff berth at the end of the regular season.

That being said, let’s check out some topics heading into this week’s games:

SCORING: There have been quite a few eye-popping scores already this season, but last week’s scoreboard for teams may have offered the most interesting of them all in terms of contrasting approaches to victory. There was Theodore collecting a 71-0 victory over Alma Bryant, while Baldwin County edged Blount 2-0.

For the year, Theodore has already outscored its opponents 135-45, while Class 6A No. 1-ranked Spanish Fort has outscored its foes 105-38, including a pair of 42-point games (vs. St Paul’s and Gulf Shores). Vigor has a scoring edge of 88-33 over its opponents, including 41 points against W.S. Neal, while Bayside Academy has outscored its opponents 94-20. UMS-Wright, although losing 13-0 to Baker in its opener, has bounced back with a pair of shutouts and is outscoring its opponents 83-13, including 52 points against LeFlore last week.

0-3 TEAMS: Murphy, Blount and Elberta are the teams in the Lagniappe coverage area that enter this week’s games with 0-3 records. Will those teams be able to stop the skid or fall to 0-4? Murphy, which has scored only seven points all season, takes on 0-2 Mary G. Montgomery at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Friday night. Elberta travels to play 0-2 Satsuma on Friday, while Blount visits 1-1 Citronelle on Friday. The trio may want to take advantage of this week’s opponents. Next week, each is on the road, Murphy at Theodore, Blount at Saraland and Elberta at B.C. Rain.

INTERESTING MATCHUPS: While “The Battle of Old Shell Road” takes the title of Lagniappe Game of the Week this week, matching teams that have a 21-21 all-time series record against each other and are led by a pair of Hall of Fame coaches in Terry Curtis and Steve Mask, there are plenty of other matchups this week deserving of some attention.

Alma Bryant visits Baker, with both teams off to better starts than some anticipated. Baldwin County travels to Saraland, with the Tigers looking to remain unbeaten and the Spartans hoping to put together back-to-back wins. Mary G. Montgomery takes on Murphy at Ladd-Peebles Stadium with both looking for and needing a win. Gulf Shores visits winless McGill-Toolen at Archbishop Lipscomb Field with the Yellow Jackets needing a win. Foley heads to Fairhope for a rivalry game. Surprising St. Michael, at 2-0, plays its third consecutive Thursday night game, this time at Ladd-Peebles Stadium against Williamson, which lost to St. Paul’s last week. On Saturday, Jackson meets unbeaten Vigor at Ladd-Peebles Stadium at noon.

CLASS 7A, REGION 1: This nine-team region offers some obvious measurements of progress and disappointment. Currently, the standings look this way: Theodore is 2-0 in region games and sitting atop the region, with Fairhope at 1-0 in region play. Behind those two teams there are five teams — Alma Bryant, Baker, Foley, Daphne and Davidson — all with 1-1 region records. MGM and Murphy are winless in region games, Murphy sitting at 0-2 and MGM at 0-1,

One team will remain unbeaten after this week and the other will pick up its first victory as MGM and Murphy play each other. Davidson plays a non-conference game at Enterprise, Foley plays Fairhope. Theodore is playing at Daphne and Bryant and Baker meet. It makes for a compelling week of games for Region 1 members. Remember, the top four teams from each region at the end of the regular season earn spots in the playoffs, meaning five teams in this region will play only a regular-season schedule.

CLASS 6A, REGION 1: While the teams in Class 7A, Region 1 have a lot going on, Class 6A, Region 1 teams can boast of a bit of interest as well. This is an eight-team region with obvious dividing lines heading into this week’s slate of games. Four teams — top-ranked Spanish Fort, Baldwin County, Robertsdale and Saraland — are all 1-0 in the region. That means the four remaining teams — Gulf Shores, Citronelle, McGill-Toolen and Blount — are all 0-1 in region matchups.

And as fate would have it, this is an all-region week of games. It starts with Baldwin County at Saraland, matching a pair of 1-0 teams. The same is true with Robertsdale visiting Spanish Fort. Two teams are guaranteed to still be unbeaten in region play going into next week’s games, while the other unbeatens will no longer be able to make that claim. The other two region matchups this week finds Blount at Citronelle, the Leopards looking for their first win of any kind this season, while Gulf Shores travels to McGill-Toolen, the Yellow jackets also looking for their first victory of the season.