Virgo (8/23-9/22) — In search of a new hobby, you buy a virtual reality headset so you can experience other places and activities from the comfort of your home. Unfortunately, the experience is a bit too real for you and when you “virtually” step into the batter’s box against Nolan Ryan, using a real bat (no one said you were smart), you swing and connect — with the big screen TV and sound system you recently installed.

Libra (9/23-10/22) — When your parents arrive from out of town, you clear your entire day to spend it with them. You will regret this when they ask you to drive them to every shoe store in Mobile and Baldwin counties to find the right pair of Sketchers.

Scorpio (10/23-11/21) — Attempting to settle an insurance claim after an unfortunate garage fire, you’ll start to remember all kinds of things that you “just so happened” to have stored outside in the structure. Your insurance adjuster will become highly suspicious when you claim you stored an entire collection of Louis Vuitton in the crawl space above the garage. However, that’s one of the few things you were being truthful about.

Sagittarius (11/22-12/21) ­­— Envious over access to the President’s Lounge area at the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium, you print and laminate a fake pass. It will work like a charm and at the next Jags’ game, you will be sipping an adult beverage next to USA President Jo Bonner.

Capricorn (12/22-1/19) — Having been forced to watch “The Bachelorette” instead of the finale of your favorite show weeks ago, you secretly begin to take interest in the show. You will find yourself attempting to sneak in as many episodes as possible, all while trying to prevent giving your spouse the satisfaction of knowing she was right about the show being interesting.

Aquarius (1/20-2/18) — Hearing the Navy might send a former nuclear-powered aircraft carrier to town for dismantling, you propose the scrap as supplies for the new Mobile River Bridge and Bayway. The green glow radiating from the finished bridge at all times will also save money on light bulbs, you add.

Pisces (2/19-3/20) — Tired of receiving “potential spam” calls on your phone a dozen times a day, you decide to take matters into your own hands. You are thrilled with the results provided when you return the calls, air horn at the ready when the call is answered.

Aries (3/21-4/19) — Based on the results of a recent investigation into the actions of a former president, you decide to go a similar route. So when a court date is set on a recent speeding violation, you ask for a “special master” to review the case beforehand, and your Uncle Ned, who lives in your garage apartment, is your choice for the task. You’re feeling pretty good about a dismissal.

Taurus (4/20-5/20) — You awoke Tuesday morning and something felt different. There appeared to be no ailments, but something was off. Then you realize it — no college football games after five straight days of them. So you grabbed a beer and chips and watched the Alabama replay. Alabama won again.

Gemini (5/21-6/21) — With the first weekend of college football in the books, you reflect on the watch party you attended for the Alabama game. Inspired, you decide to host your own party for the upcoming Saturday. Your lack of culinary skills soon comes to light, and to avoid the embarrassment of serving your guests grilled cheeses and splitting a six-pack of beer, you make the suggestion that you all try to get a table at the local sports bar to save face.

Cancer (6/22-7/22) — After a month’s worth of rain, you returned to your hometown for the holiday weekend, hoping to spend time at cookouts and other outdoor activities. However, you’ll be relegated to playing cards inside with your family after a monsoon decides to follow you five hours north. You will slowly realize you might be to blame for the excess rain in Mobile County.

Leo (7/23-8/22) — On your way to the Barnes & Noble in Spanish Fort, you get behind a lifted truck specked with red dirt, and correctly guess it will enter the Bass Pro Shops parking lot. You, however, are the ignorant redneck when you realize Barnes & Noble is in another shopping center several exits down the road.