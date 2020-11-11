Scorpio (10/23-11/21) — Encouraged by the news of an effective coronavirus vaccine, you begin to make up for lost time and rekindle the relationship between your hands and your face. Your genitals are thankful for the brief reprieve.

Sagittarius (11/22-12/21) ­­— You’ll discover unbridled power in simply declaring anything you don’t like to be “fake” or “crooked.” This strategy will work until you declare your mother-in-law to be “fake” and file a lawsuit against a “crooked” leftover pork chop.

Capricorn (12/22-1/19) — You’ll feel like a big shot when you get a little extra money and try to Venmo your sweetie $100 just for fun. Unfortunately, you’ll accidentally send it to your brother who you actually owe $100. He’ll still think you’re a deadbeat jerk for making him wait so long and you’ll get no lovin’. The moral of the story is stay stingy.

Aquarius (1/20-2/18) — Driving down DIP you’ll run across two dead cows in the middle of the road. No use crying over run-over milk (cows). You’ll quickly leap from the car and using a pocket knife given to you by a redneck and a cold brew coffee grinder given to you by a hippie, you’ll render the meat and soon be searing the finest burgers ever on your engine block. Take that, MacGyver!

Pisces (2/19-3/20) — A constantly running toilet in your office will have everyone on edge over the next few days. Someone will suggest turning off the water, but you’re having none of that! Rig up a link of paper clips to get that crapper back in order and you’ll be the office hero! Take that, MacGyver!!

Aries (3/21-4/19) — On the fourth time you lose internet connectivity at your office during an important day of meetings, you’ll force everyone to work off the grid for the rest of time by hiding in an old cabin out deep in the woods. Everything will go fine until Paula from customer service is chased by a bear after trying to get to her car. That’ll be a lawsuit.

Taurus (4/20-5/20) — Sucking on the remnants of a leftover Halloween Kit Kat bar like it’s a delicious chicken wing, you’ll find it rude when your significant other complains about your new pandemic lifestyle of staying up late and shoveling food in your mouth constantly. When your doctor also comments on those bad habits during a checkup, you’ll assume they’re just jealous.

Gemini (5/21-6/21) — Not wanting to face family members following yet another contentious election, you’ll claim a COVID-19 diagnosis and skip Thanksgiving. When you’re shown on television maskless and indulging in Black Friday shopping, you’ll have a lot of explaining to do to grandma.

Cancer (6/22-7/22) — Giving up on the rest of 2020, you’ll pledge to wear sweatpants the rest of the year regardless of what happens. When an opening for your dream job becomes available, you’ll be stuck wearing the lounge pants to the interview. You won’t get the job, but you’ll have a funny story to tell.

Leo (7/23-8/22) — You book a spring wedding at The Grand for a bargain. You use the money you saved to buy the prettiest, most expensive dress you can find. Unfortunately, it will get ruined during the ceremony, which was booked not at the luxury hotel, but at The Grand Turf and Sprinkler Service.

Virgo (8/23-9/22) — You adamantly disavow conspiracy theories of all types, but will soon start a Facebook group called “What About the Alloys?” It will be dedicated to proving the existence of aliens through the otherworldly metals the New York Times has previously reported. Your belief will become all-consuming and you’ll lose friends and family over it.

Libra (9/23-10/22) — You don’t know where you got the idea, but when your pooch doesn’t win the prize for cutest dog in the 2021 Nappie Awards, you’ll claim it’s a fraud on the people of Mobile and demand a recount. Your dog, Bosco, will receive some additional support due to the recount, but it won’t be enough to carry his furry self to victory.