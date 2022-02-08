The U.S. Supreme Court Monday dashed any suggestion the Alabama Legislature has to redraw congressional maps before the primary election May 24, and while the issue remains unsettled, it was seen as a victory by Republican leaders in Montgomery and beyond.

With new census numbers last year, the state adopted a districting plan that, according to the state, “employs the same basic districting framework that the state has maintained for several decades.” But on Jan. 24, a three-judge district court concluded that Alabama’s congressional districting plan likely violates federal voting rights law.

The judges enjoined Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill from conducting congressional elections according to the plan, and ordered the state to stay the candidate qualification deadline for 14 days “to allow the Legislature the opportunity to enact a remedial plan.”

The state appealed and on Monday, SCOTUS voted 5-4 to stay the lower court’s ruling, but noted it would hear arguments from both sides in the future. Plaintiffs in the original lawsuit contend with more than 30 percent of the state’s population identifying as a race other than White, at least two of Alabama’s seven seats in the U.S. House of Representatives should represent minority districts.

The lower court agreed, notably writing that ​​“Black voters have less opportunity than other Alabamians to elect candidates of their choice to Congress.” The Supreme Court did not write its own opinion yet on the matter, but in a statement, Attorney General Steve Marshall declared victory.

“I’m gratified the Supreme Court has stepped in to halt the District Court’s order, which would have resulted in a congressional map that would have unconstitutionally divided Alabamians based on race,” he said. “As we have explained throughout this litigation, Alabama’s 2021 plan is an ordinary plan that looks much like the plan approved by a federal court in 1992, the plan approved by a majority-Democratic Legislature in 2001, and the plan approved by a majority-Republican Legislature in 2011. The plaintiffs demand a significant overhaul to the map to create a second majority-Black district.”

Alternate plans would have split Mobile County for the first time ever, “to join voters in Mobile with voters as far away as Phenix City based on race, all while dividing long-recognized communities centered on the Gulf Coast’s unique economy and culture,” Marshall added.

U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl, who declined to speak about the initial ruling, was quick to release a statement after the reversal Monday.

“Today’s announcement by the Supreme Court is great news for Alabama and the First Congressional District, and I applaud the Supreme Court for siding with the GOP on the decision to uphold Alabama’s election map,” he said.

The lower court’s ruling would have left the door open for additional candidates to enter the race, but with Monday’s announcement, Carl will be unopposed.

“Serving South Alabama in Congress has been the honor of a lifetime, and I am grateful to my constituents for giving me the opportunity to bring their values to Washington and continue the fight against the Biden/Pelosi agenda,” he said.