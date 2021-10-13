Photo | Mike Kittrell

With three weeks remaining in the prep football regular season, teams are jockeying for position in an effort to either make the postseason or try to secure a high seeding in order to receive a home game in the first round of the state playoffs.

As such, there is a lot of pressure on some teams as they head into this week’s games. The top four teams in each region earn a spot in the state playoffs. The remaining teams will be locked out of the postseason and, as such, their seasons will end the last week of October. Some teams know they have secured a playoff spot while others recognize their season ends with their final regular-season game.

Some interesting notes in regard to region races involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area:

Each of the six regions in which Lagniappe area teams compete is led by a team with an unblemished region record and only one region (Class 2A, Region 1) has two teams that are unbeaten in region play heading into this week’s games. The list includes Fairhope (7A), Saraland (6A), UMS-Wright (5A), Vigor (4A), T.R. Miller (3A), and Clarke County and Leroy (2A). Clarke County and Leroy play this Friday in Leroy, so one will be knocked off that list.

There are only two regions in which the top four teams are currently set with any ties. Those are in Class 3A, Region 1 and Class 2A, Region 1. In 3A, T.R. Miller has the top spot, with Flomaton in second place, Bayside Academy in third place and Hillcrest-Evergreen in fourth place. In 2A, Clarke County holds the No. 1 spot, followed in order by Leroy, St. Luke’s and Orange Beach.

Some of the most interesting races can be found not at the top of the standings but at the fourth-place spot, the final playoff position. With three weeks remaining some of these races still have a long way to go to be determined and tiebreakers may have to be utilized at the end of the regular season to determine which team(s) qualify, but right now, one of the interesting situations is in 6A, Region 1 where Baldwin County, Gulf Shores and Blount are all 2-3 in region play and tied for fourth place. Baldwin County travels to Gulf Shores this Friday and Blount plays at McGill-Toolen, both games that could have a big impact on the final standings. Faith Academy and Elberta are tied for fourth in 5A.

Here is a look at all the region standings heading into this week’s games. The first record listed with each team is that team’s region record, followed by its overall record for the season:

CLASS 7A, REGION 1: 1. Fairhope (5-0, 6-1); 2. Theodore (5-1, 6-1); 3. Baker (4-1, 5-2); 4. Daphne (4-2, 4-2); T5. Foley (2-4, 3-4), Murphy (2-4, 2-6); T7. Alma Bryant (1-4, 2-5), Davidson (1-4, 1-6); 9. Mary G. Montgomery (0-5, 0-7).

CLASS 6A, REGION 1: 1. Saraland (5-0, 6-2); T2. Spanish Fort (4-1, 6-1), McGill-Toolen (4-1, 5-2); T4. Baldwin County (2-3, 4-3), Gulf Shores (2-3, 4-3), Blount (2-3, 3-5); 7. Robertsdale (1-4, 3-5); 8. Citronelle (0-5, 2-5).

CLASS 5A, REGION 1: 1. UMS-Wright (4-0, 6-1); T2. St. Paul’s (3-1, 4-3), B.C. Rain (3-1, 3-3); T4. Faith Academy (2-2, 3-4), Elberta (2-2, 2-5); 6. Satsuma (1-4, 1-6); 7. LeFlore (0-5, 0-7).

CLASS 4A, REGION 1: 1. Vigor (4-0, 7-0); T2. Williamson (3-1, 5-3), Mobile Christian (3-1, 3-4); 4. St. Michael (3-2, 5-2); 5. Jackson (2-2, 6-2); 6. Escambia County (0-4, 1-6); 7. W.S. Neal (0-5, 0-7).

CLASS 3A, REGION 1: 1. T.R. Miller (5-0, 6-2); 2. Flomaton (3-1, 5-1); 3. Bayside Academy (3-2, 6-2); 4. Hillcrest-Evergreen (2-2, 3-5); T5. Chickasaw (1-3, 4-3), Excel (1-3, 4-3); 7. Cottage Hill Christian (0-4, 2-4).

CLASS 2A, REGION 1: 1. Clarke County (5-0, 6-1); 2. Leroy (4-0, 6-1); 3. St. Luke’s (3-2, 4-3); 4. Orange Beach (2-2, 5-2); 5. J.U. Blacksher (1-3, 2-5); T6. Greene County (0-4, 1-6), Washington County (0-4, 0-7).

Remaining schedules for prep football

As the prep football regular season nears an end several teams are still looking to qualify for the playoffs. As a result, the final games hold great importance in terms of qualifying for the postseason or improving a seeding position. For some, these games will be the last of this season. Here are the final scheduled games for each of the teams in the Lagniappe coverage area. The final three weeks cover games for the weeks of Oct. 15, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29. Region games are identified with an (r) symbol:

Alma Bryant: at Davidson (r), vs. Fairhope (r), vs. Foley (r).

B.C. Rain: at UMS-Wright (r), vs. Faith Academy (r), at Mobile Christian.

Baker: at Fairhope (r), vs. Daphne (r), vs. Davidson (r).

Baldwin County: at Gulf Shores (r), vs. Robertsdale (r), at LeFlore.

Bayside Academy: at Chickasaw (r), open date, at Elberta (r).

Blount: at McGill-Toolen (r), at Gulf Shores (r), open date.

Chickasaw: vs. Bayside Academy (r), at Excel (r), at Francis Marion.

Cottage Hill Christian: vs. Excel (r), vs. Hillcrest-Evergreen (r), vs. St. Luke’s.

Daphne: vs. Murphy (r), at Baker (r), vs. Spanish Fort.

Davidson: vs. Alma Bryant (r), at Mary Montgomery (r), at Baker (r).

Elberta: at St. Paul’s (r), vs. UMS-Wright (r), vs. Bayside Academy.

Fairhope: vs. Baker (r), at Alma Bryant (r), at Murphy (r).

Faith Academy: vs. Satsuma (r), at B.C. Rain (r), open date.

Foley: vs. Mary Montgomery (r), at Theodore (r), at Alma Bryant (r).

Gulf Shores: vs. Baldwin County (r), vs. Blount (r), vs. Satsuma.

LeFlore: vs. Theodore, vs. St. Paul’s (r), vs. Baldwin County.

Mary G. Montgomery: at Foley (r), vs. Davidson (r), vs. Theodore (r).

McGill-Toolen: vs. Blount (r), at Spanish Fort (r), at Dothan.

Mobile Christian: at Jackson (r), vs. Williamson (r), vs. B.C. Rain.

Murphy: at Daphne (r), open date, vs. Fairhope (r).

Orange Beach: at J.U. Blacksher (r), at St. Luke’s (r), open date.

Robertsdale: vs. Saraland (r), at Baldwin County (r), open date.

Saraland: at Robertsdale (r), vs. Citronelle, open date.

Satsuma: at Faith Academy (r), vs. Clarke County, at Gulf Shores.

Spanish Fort: vs. Citronelle (r), vs. McGill-Toolen (r), at Daphne.

St. Luke’s: vs. Fruitdale, vs. Orange Beach (r), at Cottage Hill Christian.

St. Michael: open date, vs. Vigor (r), at Millry.

St. Paul’s: vs. Elberta (r), at LeFlore (r), at Vigor.

Theodore: at LeFlore (r), vs. Foley (r), at Mary Montgomery (r).

UMS-Wright: vs. B.C. Rain (r), at Elberta (r), vs. Helena.

Vigor: vs. Williamson (r), at St. Michael (r), vs. St. Paul’s.

Williamson: at Vigor (r), at Mobile Christian (r), open date.