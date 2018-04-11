Atwo-man Republican primary race on June 5 will decide who sits in the District Court Place 2 chair in Baldwin County for the next four years.

One of those, Bill Scully, is the incumbent after being appointed to replace Clark Stankoski in February 2017. Stankoski was also an appointee filling in for Floyd Lang, who retired in 2016. He has lived in Baldwin County for 27 years.

Facing Scully will be attorney Brian Dasinger, who is running for public office for the first time. He has been a resident of Baldwin County for 18 years.

Scully brings a long career of working in the law while serving in the military, the military reserves, as an assistant district attorney in Mobile County and in private practice as well as his recent stint on the District Court bench.

“Primarily, I was an attorney with a general practice in Daphne,” Scully said. “I tried cases and handled appeals in all of our federal, state and local courts. I was also an Army officer, having recently retired as a colonel in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps of the U.S. Army Reserve.”

Dasinger has also served as an assistant district attorney in Baldwin County but opened his own firm in Fairhope after five years in that office.

“I have been a practicing attorney in Baldwin County for the last 18 years, first as a prosecutor with the Baldwin County DA’s office, and for the last 13 years I have been the owner and operator of Brian A. Dasinger PC, a rapidly growing firm in Fairhope specializing in criminal defense, domestic relations and personal injury,” Dasinger said.

Scully says several factors qualify him for the bench, citing his variety of experiences in the legal field and his time actually running the district court.

“I am uniquely qualified to make the informed but fast decisions that a judge must make,” Scully said. “I like the job. I’ve been serving as district court judge for over a year now. I have found the position to be enjoyable and fulfilling.”

A judge must have experience, proper motives and courage to serve, Dasinger says. And he believes he can bring all three while serving on the bench.

“You don’t want someone taking the bench that isn’t well versed in the areas that he or she is going to preside over, which happens quite often when appointments are made,” Dasinger said. “A judge should have the courage to make the proper decision in the face of any opposition or external pressure.”

Whichever candidate prevails will face a crowded docket in a notoriously busy Baldwin County court system.

“As one can imagine, overcrowded dockets and understaffed offices can cause a multitude of problems,” Scully said. “As judge, I cannot control the budget. But I can focus on hard work and diligence in performing my responsibilities.”

Dasinger says the key will be to keep the process flowing.

“The judge of this docket must know the law and be able to make a concise and just decision in order to keep the docket moving and get people back to their busy lives,” he said.