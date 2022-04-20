Sam’s Southern Eatery • 3246 Dauphin St., Mobile, AL 36606 • 251-525-9985

I have been wandering the hills and valleys of this planet for a good many years, taking up residence in many a town near and far. Until I moved to Mobile, there were two things I had never seen shut down. One was a Waffle House (rest in power, Airport and Sage). The other was a Taco Bell.

I’m fairly certain the Taco Bell at Dauphin and I-65 shut down because they didn’t have enough chicken products. Right there in what we call “Chicken Row,” the Bell was surrounded by Chick-fil-A, Bojangles, Goldfingers, a nearby Foosackly’s, a new VooDoo Wings, and that’s not to mention the offerings from Waffle House, the delicious baked chicken from the Greer’s deli or a Krystal Chick.

Enter Sam’s Southern Eatery. “Home of the jumbo shrimp,” they say. A seafood-heavy menu in a slightly renovated Taco Bell doesn’t sound too promising, but don’t judge a book by its cover. This place was the subject of a recent lunch. We weren’t expecting much. What we got was too much.

First off, there is no dress code for this order-at-the-counter facility. It’s still set up as fast food with fountain drinks and tea urns at your disposal, but my, what a menu. I suggest an extra Lipitor prior to dining, as most of it is fried.

We started with a whole catfish ($3.99). This is an almost lost entrée. No one in our city limits is frying whole catfish, and a Mississippian should only accept filets in an emergency. When I see whole catfish, I’m getting it. This single fish was cornmeal-battered and fried extra crispy. I’m telling you, it was perfect.

I had Rob with me, and I let him have a bite, but c’mon, Rob, three bites are two too many. Catfish is my thing. Order your own.

It wasn’t like we didn’t have enough other food. An order of chicken wings ($8.99) was OK, but didn’t really make me dance with my dress up. They were maybe lightly dusted, and though ordered Buffalo-style, there was no sauce on them nor on the side.

Our other appetizer was an order of fried mushrooms ($7.99). The cook came to our table and informed us they were out of mushrooms, so we replaced them with onion rings, same price. This was a basket of monster-sized onion rings in a deep, golden batter. I go back and forth between favoring a heavy, beer batter and a lighter, fragile flour batter. These were closer to the former. Still great.

We split a shrimp and oyster combo ($14.99), which included a half-dozen flour-battered shrimp. These were the “jumbo” shrimp the sign bragged on. Tail on (where the best meat is found), it was a bit of a friendly fight over who got the last one. Not to take away anything from the oysters — those things were also huge. A proper cornmeal batter kept my spirits up. I hate it when they are fried any other way. These were not as great as Queen G’s, but they were fantastic in their own right.

Along with all of this food we had red beans and rice, coleslaw, fries and hushpuppies. The slaw and beans were $1 extra, while the fries and hushpuppies came with whatever we ordered. From a red beans and rice standpoint, you could do worse. It was a little soupy but very enjoyable for a place like this. The slaw was starkly white with a good bit of mayonnaise. The fries were a bit limp, but the kind of fries that fare better topped with the coleslaw. As far as hushpuppies go, I prefer white cornmeal with green onions, but that doesn’t mean I didn’t enjoy these smaller, yellow cornmeal versions.

Smarter men would have stopped there, but no one ever called us smart. I was drinking Diet Coke, for God’s sake, as if it would help my situation. Why not go all in and add a Philly cheesesteak ($9.99)? We were trying to get a good sampling of the menu, and this was one of the few things not fried. I never expected much from this sandwich, but Rob took his half down in a flash, saying, “Andy, this may be one of the better Phillies in town.”

So let me elaborate. It’s not super thick. It was wrapped in foil, which I liked. It was a touch greasy and juicy, also a plus, and yes, it was really good. My experience with it was hours later at dinner, and I still thought highly of it.

I have to say we were pleasantly surprised. It’s in a Taco Bell. There is a drive-thru. But the very friendly staff brought the mountain of food to our table, asked if we needed anything and took care of business as they should.

Little cups of remoulade and cocktail sauce were also good. I loved the individual packets of Louisiana Red Dot hot sauce. It’s actually my favorite. Rob prefers Tabasco. I think Tabasco is the most successful hot sauce in the world, and I love it, but the slightly milder Louisiana focuses more on flavor and less on sting. That way, I can slather tons of it on whatever I’m eating.

So here we are on Chicken Row, enough food for a family of six. The chicken was perfectly fine, but we both agreed it was our least favorite thing. Can this place survive with a seafood-heavy menu? I certainly hope so. Who knows what their margins are, but we took in this haul for a mere $55.

When, not if, I go back, I would be happy with just about everything I ordered. It’s not exactly fast food in a corporate, chain way. It’s cheap, it’s quick, but it has a more hands-on feel to it. Give it a try. Go get greasy.