WKRG-TV Chief Meteorologist Alan Sealls shocked the Mobile-Pensacola market today by announcing via Facebook his departure from the station he’s served for more than two decades.

Sealls released a Facebook video this afternoon announcing that he and the CBS affiliate had been unable to come to terms for his new contract.

“I no longer work at WKRG. My contract came up to expiration and we just couldn’t make an agreement. We were just too far apart on what we both needed. And that’s he way things go,” Sealls said. “It wasn’t my plan, it wasn’t what I wanted, but I’m OK with that. That is life. No matter what happens, whether it’s a storm, things always get brighter and stronger when it’s all over.”

Sealls thanked viewers who had supported him for more than 20 years at the station.

Station Vice President and General Manager Jesse Grear said the station had worked to get a deal done but the side just couldn’t come together.

“We offered a long-term deal and offered everything we could. He just wanted more time with his family,” Grear said. “We certainly wanted to keep him.”

He said the station would begin a nationwide search. In the meantime, he said, Meteorologist John Nodar would fill in primarily. Grear also held out some hope that Sealls and WKRG may yet find a way to come together.

For his part, Sealls said he’s definitely not quitting meteorology, and we’ll just have to see where things go from here.

“I’m not sick. I’m not retiring. We’ll see which way the wind blows for the rest of my career,” he said.