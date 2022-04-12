For a while, Shawn Holland thought she had found the needle in the haystack. A local historian, Holland is particularly interested in regional Civil War history, and has extensively researched both Confederate and Union positions and movements along the Upper Gulf Coast.

Nearly two decades ago, she was captured by the story of the H.L. Hunley, the rudimentary submarine that in February 1864, became the first human-powered submersible to sink an enemy warship in battle. The Hunley, which was built in Mobile in 1863, went down with its victim, the USS Housatonic, off the coast of Charleston, South Carolina, just after a torpedo attack. It was raised from the bottom in 2000 and has since been conserved in a museum.

But the Hunley wasn’t the first of its kind; it was preceded by two earlier prototypes of the technology. The first Confederate submarine, the Pioneer, was built in New Orleans in 1861 but was scrapped after testing. A second — Pioneer II, also called American Diver — was built by the same team after relocating to Mobile in 1862.

According to historical accounts, the Pioneer II eventually sank near the mouth of Mobile Bay and was never recovered. But Shawn Holland had a hunch.

“I’m always looking for whatever is associated with the regional history of Mobile Bay and came across information about the Pioneer II being built in Mobile and later lost in Lower Mobile Bay,” she recalled last week. “There’s very little information number one — it was kind of a top-secret project at the time — so there wasn’t a whole lot out there until basically after the fact, and I just kind of went by clues that I had but they needed to be checked out. Eventually, I narrowed down the final resting place to one of two possible locations.”

One had been marked for decades on navigation charts as an “old boiler.” The other was in the ship channel, where if it remains, the relatively small craft is likely either buried or heavily damaged, Holland said.

“I asked for years for anyone with a boat to take me out there and look for it, but for one reason or another it never worked out,” she said.

Holland subscribes to several social media accounts where the subject is history, research and exploration, and last month, she learned one of her favorite video bloggers, Chaos Divers, would be in the area for a separate project.

“We are a group of search and recovery divers who travel the United States working cold cases where the person that is missing is believed to be in their vehicle in the water,” Chaos Divers team member Lindsey Bussick told Lagniappe. “We use sonar technology to look for vehicles underwater. We have located nine people in the past six months.”

Holland said she was hesitant to reach out to the Chaos team, but thought they may appreciate the levity of a less gruesome search. No one was reported to have died in the sinking of the Pioneer II. Bussick said they were excited to help.

“​​This has been the first big, historical search we’ve been involved with,” she said, adding they also enlisted the assistance of Britain Lockhart, another YouTuber who runs a diving and exploration channel called Depths of History. “This is the first time that we’ve been able to use our technology and the skills and expertise that we’ve learned over the years to search for something of this magnitude.”

On a sunny and calm day in mid-March, Holland met Lockhart and the Chaos team at a boat launch on Dauphin Island and together, they began their search. It didn’t take long for something to turn up.

“We were looking around just getting a lay of the land and reading sonar when I noticed this pole sticking out the water,” Holland said. “It was labeled an ‘old boiler’ on the chart, and I knew the Hunley was built out of a repurposed boiler. Well, when we got up on it, there was this object, plainly visible, with round ribs and flat ribs, the same as the Hunley.”

It was nearly low tide and the object, cylindrical with a pointed end, rusty and covered in barnacles, was partially submerged in about three feet of water. It wasn’t as long as the Hunley, but the circumference was similar, and Holland reckoned it could at least be one section of the Pioneer II.

“It really threw me for a loop,” she said. “Realistically, I was expecting to find a boiler. Optimistically, I was hoping it was Pioneer II. And here we have an object where the construction was similar to the Hunley and I thought to myself, how obvious could it be?”

Bussick acknowledged in the team’s excitement, they may have then made a rookie mistake. Before the object was further studied by marine archaeologists, they posted about their find on Facebook, noting they “believe it to be … the second submarine ever built in the world.” The post was widely shared.

By the time the Alabama Historical Commission (AHC) responded to the site three days later, the object had largely been “destroyed” by unknown individuals, Holland said. Nevertheless, AHC spokesperson Susan Moss said the state’s team of researchers examined what remained.

“After some research, it was discovered that this is not a Confederate submarine, but rather a 19th-century buoy,” Moss said.

Chaos Divers has since uploaded a full video of the search to its social media accounts, with the updated news from the state. Both Holland and Bussick said despite the news, the search for Pioneer II isn’t over.

“We’ve talked about finding time in the schedule to go back down there and continue the search,” said Bussick, who is based in Illinois. “At the end of the day, we were extremely grateful to be a part of the search and just for Shawn to even ask us was really awesome. I was very saddened that it wasn’t the Pioneer II, but at the same time, still very grateful to even be part of that.”

Holland said she’s received a lot of feedback, including some who believe the buoy may have been manufactured in the same shipyard as the Pioneer II and the Hunley. She said noted marine archaeologist Jim Delgado reviewed the search and conclusions, and told her buoys from that era are also rare discoveries.

“Since the story came out, I heard from others who believe the Pioneer II was pulled off the bottom and scrapped more than 100 years ago,” Holland said. “But I haven’t seen the evidence. Until then, I’ll presume it’s still out there somewhere and maybe someday we’ll bring it home.”