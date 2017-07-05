Mobile County deputies are continuing a hunt for an inmate who walked off a work release site on Wednesday morning and has since robbed at least two other people.

According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, Jared Stokely left a work release detail on Dauphin Island Parkway around 7:45 a.m. on July 4 — stealing a 2001 white Dodge Durango with an attached trailer.

According to authorities, the trailer was carrying a Toro lawn mower and the tag number of the vehicle was 2AV9479. Police say Stokely is also suspected of taking cash from an individual near the intersection of Victor and Howells Ferry roads.

At this point, it’s unclear whose custody Stokely was in at the time of his escape, as local jail records indicate he was not a current Mobile County Metro Jail.

Either way, authorities seem set on giving him the opportunity, though, writing on social media, “We will go ahead and wash a new uniform for you along with a new location in the jail.”

Anyone with information about Stokely’s whereabouts is asked to call 251-574-8633 or report a tip anonymously at mobileso.com/report-a-crime/.