To demonstrate my fearlessness, I offer my complete picks for the Women’s NCAA basketball tournament. Having already put myself out there with my complete men’s basketball tournament bracket, I have decided to double down and do the same with the women’s tournament bracket.

It’s not that I ventured too far from what is predicted, based on the seedings. My Final Four prediction has three No. 1 seeds and a No. 3 seed (which beats the remaining No. 1 seed in the regional finals) as my Final Four teams. I then have two No. 1 seeds playing for the national championship.

That’s the way it’s supposed to be, based on the seedings, but many times it doesn’t play out that way. Still, I’m sticking with my picks.

It’s impossible not to notice the many SEC teams (seven) included in the 64-team field. The list includes South Carolina, Alabama (first time in 22 years), Georgia, Kentucky, Arkansas, Texas A&M and Tennessee. Of those, six hold a seeding of No. 4 or better, including No. 1 seed South Carolina.

One other team from the state of Alabama is in the field, with Sun Belt Conference champion Troy receiving a No. 15 seeding. Unfortunately, the Trojans, who played well all season, drew No. 2 seed Texas A&M (23-2) as their first-round opponent.

Here is how I see things unfolding in San Antonio, site of the women’s tournament, which is a great site in my opinion with lots of hotels downtown, plenty of great places to eat and of course Riverwalk, the Alamo and other attractions, for those who wear masks and socially distance and follow other COVID-19 protocols.

You will notice a distinct San Antonio flavor to the names of the four regions.

Alamo Region: First-round winners: Stanford, Oklahoma State, Missouri State, Arkansas, South Dakota, Georgia, UCF and Louisville. Second-round: Stanford over Oklahoma State, Arkansas over Missouri State, Georgia over South Dakota, Louisville over UCF. Third round: Stanford over Arkansas, Georgia over Louisville. Regional championship: Georgia over Stanford.

Hemisfair Region: First-round winners: South Carolina, Florida State, Georgia Tech, West Virginia, Texas, UCLA, Alabama, Maryland. Second round: South Carolina over FSU, West Virginia over Georgia Tech, UCLA over Texas, Maryland over Alabama. Third round: South Carolina over West Virginia, Maryland over UCLA. Regional championship: South Carolina over Maryland.

Riverwalk Region: First-round winners: UConn, South Dakota State, Iowa, Kentucky, Florida Gulf Coast, Tennessee, Marquette, Baylor. Second round: UConn over South Dakota State, Kentucky over Iowa, Tennessee over FGCU, Baylor over Marquette. Third round: UConn over Kentucky, Baylor over Tennessee. Regional championship: UConn over Baylor.

Mercado Region: First-round winners: N.C. State, South Florida, Gonzaga, Indiana, BYU, Arizona, Michigan State, Texas A&M. Second round: N.C. State over South Florida, Gonzaga over Indiana, Arizona over BYU, Texas A&M over Michigan State. Third round: N.C. State over Gonzaga, Texas A&M over Arizona. Region championship: N.C. State over Texas A&M.

Final Four: Semifinals: South Carolina over Georgia, N.C. State over UConn. National championship: South Carolina over N.C. State.

South Carolina wins the national championship.

For a more expert view of the women’s tournament, we asked South Alabama women’s basketball head coach Terry Fowler to give us his thoughts on the tournament and how he sees it playing out. He selects the regional finals as well as the national semifinals and the championship game.

Here are his choices:

Alamo Region: Stanford over Louisville.

Hemisfair Region: Maryland over South Carolina.

Riverwalk Region: UConn over Baylor.

Mercado Region: N.C. State over Texas A&M.

Final Four: UConn over N.C. State and Stanford over Louisville. National championship game: UConn over Stanford.

“Stanford is a team that is definitely poised to win it all; they have great depth. But UConn has the country’s best player in Paige Bueckers, along with great versatility at all positions. Bueckers gives UConn the swagger of a Diana Taurasi and she makes everyone around her better. That’s why the Huskies will be hoisting their 12th national title trophy.”