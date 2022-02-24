The Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday its women’s soccer tournament, played 18 of the past 19 seasons in Orange Beach, will be moving to Pensacola, beginning this season. The SEC entered into an agreement with Pensacola Sports that will make Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex the new home of the SEC Women’s Soccer Tournament.

Under the terms of the new agreement, the tournament will be played in Pensacola through 2024, with an option to extend the agreement through 2026.

The only SEC Women’s Soccer tournament not played in Orange Beach over the past 19 seasons was one played in Gainesville, Fla.

“We are thankful to the City of Pensacola and Pensacola Sports for providing a tremendous venue to conduct our SEC Soccer Championship,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “Their commitment to this event promises to provide lasting memories for our student-athletes and an outstanding experience for SEC soccer fans from across the region.”

Over the past 11 years, according to a press release from the SEC office, the SEC has earned 75 NCAA Tournament bids — an average of nearly seven per year — with all 14 member institutions making at least one appearance during that span. Eight different SEC teams have advanced to the Round of 16 since 2013 and the league has placed teams in the NCAA quarterfinals in each of the last eight seasons.

SEC soccer has been very popular with the fans as the league led the nation in regular season attendance with 114,057 fans. Five teams ranked in the top 25 in average attendance last season: No. 3 Texas A&M (2,329 per game), No. 6 South Carolina (1,556 per game), No. 7 Arkansas (1,537 per game), No. 13 LSU (1,334 per game) and No. 25 Tennessee (912 per game).