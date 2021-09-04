By Darron Patterson

Saraland’s Jarel Williams made sure Friday night’s game against McGill-Toolen wouldn’t end like the Spartans’ first two games of the season. Following tough losses at Theodore and a brutal beat-down at Hewitt-Trussville, Williams was not going to let loss No. 3 be hung on his team. Not on this particular Friday night.

The senior wide receiver caught three touchdown passes against the Yellow Jackets, including one with just 33 seconds to play, as the Spartans rallied from a 15-point third quarter deficit for a stirring 32-25 Class 6A, Region 1 win at Archbishop Lipscomb Field

“We had the heart to keep fighting through being down late in the game,” said Williams. “We knew there was a long game ahead of us and we just had to keep playing.”

Saraland (1-2, 1-0) went up 10-0 on Hunter Kirkland’s 21-yard field goal and Williams’ 67-yard touchdown catch. But the Jackets countered, by scoring the next 25 points on Tony Inge’s 2-yard run, a safety when a bad snap sailed over the head of 6-foot-5 punter Jack Smith and out of the end zone, Michael Shine’s 48-yard field goal on the last play of the first half, Will Taylor’s 40-yard scoring run and Albert Haywood’s 38-yard pick-six interception.

It looked bleak, but Spartans head coach Jeff Kelly had faith in his guys.

“Down 15 points late in the third quarter, they just kept playing,” he said. “They didn’t look at the scoreboard. We could’ve put it in a shell and quit playing, but our guys got a big stop defensively, then put a drive together and scored. That’s when we got to rolling and got a little rhythm.”

Camron Laffitte’s 2 yard run cut it to 25-17, before quarterback Gabe Reynolds hit Williams from 18 yards out and tossed a two-point conversion pass to Ryan Williams to tie it at 25-all with 5:48 left to play. The Jackets ran four plays and punted, and that’s when Reynolds ignited the game-winning drive.

Two Santae McWilliams Jr., runs and Reynolds’ 28-yard pass to Charles Englebert put the Spartans at the McGill 19, and that’s when the junior quarterback found Williams with a perfect pass to the right of the end zone with just 33 seconds remaining.

Williams caught eight passes for 164 yards and the three scores, while McWilliams Jr. carried 13 times for 109 yards and Reynolds was 13 of 23 for 271 yards, three scores and two interceptions.

Saraland, which played its first three games of the year on the road, hosts Baldwin County next Friday night, while McGill-Toolen entertains Gulf Shores.