Ten teams from the Lagniappe coverage area are advancing to the second round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association state football playoffs next week. The sites and opponents for those teams have been determined. Here is the list of games for next week. All games are scheduled for Friday night, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m.:

CLASS 3A

Montgomery Catholic (11-0) at Bayside Academy (9-2)

CLASS 4A

Vigor (10-1) at Cherokee County (7-3) (Centre)

CLASS 5A

Greenville (8-3) at UMS-Wright (10-1)

Central-Clay County (8-2) at Faith Academy (6-4)

St. Paul’s (8-3) at Pike Road (10-0)

CLASS 6A

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (9-2) at Baldwin County (8-3)

Lee-Montgomery (8-2) at Saraland (9-2)

Hueytown (10-1) at McGill-Toolen (7-4)

Spanish Fort (10-1) at Opelika (8-3)

CLASS 7A

Theodore (10-1) at Central-Phenix City (11-0)