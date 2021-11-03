Photo | Mike Kittrell

The “second season” is set to begin for 17 teams in the Lagniappe coverage area as the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state playoffs begin this week. Seventeen teams over six of the AHSAA’s classifications — eight in Class 6A and Class 7A alone — will chase the Blue Map trophy symbolic of the state champion.

There are a lot of familiar schools on the list, including defending Class 5A state champion St. Paul’s, Spanish Fort, UMS-Wright and Saraland, as well as some newcomers to the process and those who haven’t been in the playoffs for a while, including Orange Beach, B.C. Rain and Baldwin County.

All games involving area teams will be played at 7 p.m. Friday, with eight of the teams getting home games, including Vigor, which will play its home game at Blount.

Let’s take a look at each of the first-round matchups set for this week:

CLASS 2A

Highland Home (5-5) at Orange Beach (9-1): The Makos are one of the biggest surprises of the season. They don’t have a deep roster but they are on a six-game win streak. This is just the second season in the school’s history and Orange Beach has a chance to make a run.

CLASS 3A

Bayside Academy (8-2) at Southside Selma (9-1): Jay Loper leads the Admirals, who have gained some steam in the latter half of the schedule. Southside Selma has lost only once this season but Bayside has played a difficult schedule. This could be a barnburner.

CLASS 4A

Williamson (5-5) at American Christian (9-1): The Lions have been an up-and-down team this season, looking strong at times. But a tough stretch of recent games — they lost three of their final four games in the regular season — and losing Robert Woodyard for the rest of the season due to injury does not bode well for Williamson against 9-1 American Christian.

West Blocton (6-4) vs. Vigor (9-1) at Blount: The Wolves were looking at a perfect regular season but ran into a determined St. Paul’s team last week. Still, the Wolves, with Anthony Mix Jr. at quarterback, are playing well and moving the ball on offense, and the defense is holding up its part of the bargain as well.

Mobile Christian (5-5) at Bibb County (8-2): Taking the Leopards’ record at face value would be a mistake. Mobile Christian, as usual, has played a difficult schedule, not only in always-tough Region 1, but in its non-region games as well. They finished the regular season by winning three of their final four games. If the offense comes around they will be a formidable opponent for Bibb County.

CLASS 5A

B.C. Rain (3-6) at Demopolis (6-4): This marks the first playoff game for the Red Raiders since 2014. And while they won just 33 percent of their games, they did earn a postseason spot out of one of the toughest 5A regions in the state. Demopolis will be favored, but the Red Raiders are used to being an underdog.

Marbury (4-6) at UMS-Wright (9-1): Perhaps no local team enters the playoffs with more momentum, peaking at the right time, as the Bulldogs of UMS-Wright. Last Friday they blanked previously unbeaten and then-No. 4-ranked Helena 31-0. UMS dominated the Class 6A team from start to finish. They are on a nine-game win streak and they have known a lot of postseason success.

Faith Academy (5-4) at Shelby County (5-4): Even without Shemar James, who has missed the past few games with an ankle injury, the Rams have demonstrated an ability to make big plays on both sides of the ball. If they continue that trend they have a chance to make a run in the playoffs.

Selma (5-5) at St. Paul’s (7-3): The Saints are another team that is hitting its stride at the right time. They are coming off a big win over previously unbeaten Vigor and as the 5A defending champs, looking for a repeat. A tough early season schedule helped push the Saints forward and they are not an opponent many teams want to face right now.

CLASS 6A

Baldwin County (7-3) at Helena (9-1): How will Helena bounce back from its 31-0 loss at UMS-Wright last week? Can Baldwin County continue to improve on an already strong season? While records indicate Helena should win this one, Baldwin County has played well and could prove a tough opponent for Helena.

Wetumpka (5-5) at Saraland (8-2): The Spartans are on an eight-game win streak and their momentum and confidence are high. Wetumpka will need something extra to get past Saraland this week.

McGill-Toolen (6-4) at Pelham (7-3): The Yellow Jackets lack consistency, but they do have running back Braylon McReynolds, whose big-play capability has been on display all season. If he continues to produce, McGill has a good shot in this matchup.

Calera (7-3) at Spanish Fort (9-1): A home loss to Saraland is the only blemish on the Toros’ record. Spanish Fort has reached the 6A title game the past two seasons but finished as the state runner-up both times. Will this be their year?

CLASS 7A

Daphne (5-4) at Central-Phenix City (10-0): The Trojans will play the only unbeaten team in these 17 games and they have to play the Red Devils on their home field. Daphne enters the game on a two-game losing skid (Baker, Spanish Fort) and will need to turn things around to be competitive against Central.

Prattville (7-3) at Theodore (9-1): The Bobcats have been strong all season long and their running game, led by Kierstan Rogers, is tough to stop. However, Theodore has had trouble in the playoffs. They won a game last year for the first time since the 2008 season.

Enterprise (7-3) at Fairhope (9-1): The Pirates enter the postseason with a lot of confidence, having won the Region 1 crown. They are on a nine-game win streak and have strength in all three phases of the game.

Baker (7-3) at Auburn (8-2): The Hornets have played well all season. Their three losses have come to Fairhope, Theodore and Pine Forest, Fla. This is a dangerous team that has played a difficult schedule and turned in a solid season despite the gauntlet of games it had to negotiate. Auburn, on the other hand, is playing well right now.