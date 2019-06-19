According to a news release from Fairhope Police Chief Stephanie Hollinghead, the second subject from Monday’s road rage incident has been identified and arrested. Windell Earl Robinson, 54, of Daphne, turned himself in to the Fairhope Police Department on Wednesday, June 19, after a warrant was issued for criminal mischief 3rd.

Reportedly, Robinson came to the Fairhope Police Department on Monday to provide his statement after seeing his photograph on the evening news. Robinson alleges in his statement that Maurice King Mayo, 23, of Mobile, exited his vehicle, approached Robinson’s vehicle, kicked the rear of his vehicle and then ran back to his vehicle before the physical confrontation commenced. Robinson stated that he left the scene because Mayo had a gun pointed at him and Robinson’s 12-year-old daughter was in the vehicle.

Hollinghead reported that after the incident, Robinson never attempted to contact or notify the police of the incident and did not acknowledge his involvement until he saw his photo on the news.

Robinson’s arrest was delayed pending the victim meeting with the magistrate to sign the warrant. Robinson was arrested on the charge of Criminal Mischief 3rd and booked into the Fairhope Police Department where he made bond shortly after.