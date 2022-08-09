The owners of SOS Towing Company thought they would be finally getting all four of their work trucks back when they appeared in Mobile County Circuit Court Tuesday morning for a status hearing.

However, due to civil asset forfeiture reforms the Alabama Legislature rolled out last year, the state will keep one truck despite no ruling being made against the family and a settlement agreement being reached to release the rest of their property.

As one of five towing companies targeted in 2019, Gary Smith Jr. and his late father, Gary Smith Sr., have been dragged through criminal and civil court proceedings for three years ever since the Mobile Police Department (MPD) and Mobile County prosecutors alleged their business was committing insurance fraud by overcharging for services. This includes more than a year of not being to operate their business and a roundtrip through the Alabama Supreme Court.

Two months after their trucks were initially seized and the Smiths arrested and charged, Mobile County Circuit Judge Wesley Pipes ordered the state to release all four trucks back to their owners in exchange for a $5,000 bond. The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office was seeking a $192,000 bond and appealed the decision.

In a December 2020 ruling, Alabama Supreme Court justices voiced support for SOS Towing; however, they reversed Pipe’s release of the trucks on procedural grounds.

In preparation for a trial date last summer, JC Smith, Gary Smith’s brother, said the family was advised to return the trucks to the city impound until a release could be reissued in the proper way. JC Smith said the expectation was that their trucks would be back in their hands within a week. However, days before appearing in court, state prosecutors filed to continue the case and the business was unable to reacquire the trucks. JC Smith said there have now been a total of nine continuations filed since then and the state has held their property for 13 months.

JC Smith said his brother’s company has been inoperable the entire time.

The defendants and family members were met with more setbacks Tuesday morning when Mobile County prosecutors informed their defense attorney, Chase Dearman, that the state would be holding and keeping one of the trucks. They cited a new state law that lists the death of a defendant as grounds for abandoning a property claim in a forfeiture case. Gary Smith Sr., who the Smiths claimed was retired at the time of his arrest, died on July 31. One of the four work trucks, a 2001 Ford F-450 Wrecker, has a title still under their late father’s name.

Gary Smith Jr. told Pipes he understood and agreed to the settlement agreement, but asked that the court require the city impound to return their property in the condition they delivered it. He said his trucks were damaged during their first time in the impound.

Family members told Lagniappe following the meeting the trucks’ batteries were dead and doors had been left open in the rain. Repairs reportedly cost them $1,600.

Pipes said that was a reasonable request and he would expedite court orders so the trucks could be released in the next couple of days. Pipes spoke on the record that the settlement agreement was not an admission of wrongdoing or guilt. He said this was standard language in civil settlements.

Alabama Senate Bill 210 was passed in May 2021 and was promoted as a measure to establish more protections for property owners embroiled in civil asset proceedings. It was sponsored by State Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, and ushered through the House by Rep. Andrew Sorrell, R-Muscle Shoals.

Through the asset forfeiture process, police are able to seize and obtain title to any property they suspect was purchased with income from illegal activity or used to facilitate illegal activity, even when the owner hasn’t been criminally charged.

SB 210 took effect Jan. 1 with a new provision that makes death, deportation and bond violation all grounds for a respondent to abandon the property in question by default and any claims to the property.

JC Smith told Lagniappe following the court hearing the new law was thrown at them out of nowhere and he believes it is unconstitutional as it eliminates due process. He said he believes prosecutors chose to leverage the law out of spite.

“We’ve not even picked up our father’s body yet and they’re still taking sh-t from him,” JC Smith said. “They want to brag in the media about it and claim they beat us.”

Asked for comment following the hearing, Mobile County prosecutors Chris McDonough and Clay Rossi simply said the state “resolved” the matter and walked away.

JC Smith, a former MPD officer of 10 years, claims the actions against his brother and late father are in retaliation for him calling out the illegal activity at the Mobile city impound, which he claimed was using an illegal fee schedule to retain more revenues when abandoned property was sold. He said impound lots normally only can claim revenues equal to their service costs and the difference in their selling cost is supposed to be directed to Alabama’s General Fund.

He said a fee schedule was derived by Mobile that added additional costs for security, gravel and management of the impound lot. When he called out the impound lot for the practice he said the city took the opportunity to go after his family.

Outside of the courtroom, JC Smith showed text messages sent in June with a Mobile County prosecutor and a Mobile County detective acknowledging an investigation into the impound lot, seeking cooperation and noting involvement with the FBI and Alabama Department of Revenue. JC Smith said the case involves around 200 potential felony counts.

JC Smith said he was told that if he assisted in the investigation he’d get help in his brother’s and father’s cases.

“They asked me to keep this quiet, but I’m done being quiet the way they’ve done us,” JC Smith said.