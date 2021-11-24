To the editor:

Your recent Damn the Torpedoes was as usual on point, but the last blow to Ladd was heralded several years ago when the Mayor pitched tearing it down and building a new high school stadium.

Unfortunately several city council members bemoaned the fact tearing it down would somehow take away from the community, never mind that the community would have gotten a new state of the art high school facility along with a park and walking paths plus appearance upgrade. Instead Ladd suffered a long agonizing death (no pun intended) and will now sit vacant except for a few minor events until it’s finally declared unsafe and has to be torn down.

The city may want to listen to offers from the scrap metal dealers while there is still some scraps left to sell, because they won’t buy rust.

Freddy Wheeler

Mobile