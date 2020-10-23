The Semmes City Council appears ready to vote on a contract to build a new 18,000 square-foot City Hall complex — which according to Mayor-Elect Brandon Van Hook could have significant financial implications for the city — just a week before new council members are sworn-in.

There are a number of issues at play during the special-called meeting slated for 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, Van Hook said.

First, the two bids for the project came in too high at $5.8 million and $6.2 million, and Van Hook claims the project’s approval could wreak financial havoc on the city before the new administration takes over on Nov. 2. Current Mayor David Baker said the bids are closer to $5.4 million and $5.8 million, respectively.

“This was never brought before the people of Semmes,” Van Hook said today. “Do the people want to spend that kind of money on a new City Hall when over the last four years there has been no money spent on public safety, no money spent on economic development and no money on infrastructure?”

As for the information being discussed publicly, Baker said the city purchased eight acres of land for the future site more than a year ago. The cost of $500,000. The council then spent another $300,000 on architecture and design.

“The project has been active for quite some time,” Baker said. “It’s about all we’ve talked about. We’ve been talking about this forever and a day.”

Van Hook said the city has an incomplete park, where there’s a splash pad, a playground, a huge open space and a disc golf course. In addition, one of the city’s fire units is stationed in a mobile home, he said.

“[City Hall] shouldn’t be a top priority,” Van Hook said. “The top priority should be infrastructure.”

In addition to putting priorities out of whack, the financial pinch from using $6 million of an estimated $9 million in the bank could prevent the city from pursuing its own police force, Van Hook said. From its founding, Semmes has contracted with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office for police protection. Van Hook ran on developing a Semmes police department.

The funds for the city hall building would come out of a capital account and would have no impact on the operating budget, Baker said. As for the estimated $9 million Van Hook discussed, Baker said he didn’t know what the mayor-elect was talking about.

“I’m not sure what he’s referring to,” Baker said. “I’ve met with the finance committee on this for what seems like years. We knew how much was in the fund and we knew (the project cost) would go up due to COVID. He’s never worked in government and probably doesn’t understand what I’m talking about. To be fair, I wouldn’t know anything about the restaurant business.”

Also at issue for Van Hook is the appointment of a councilor to fill the seat left vacant by Howard Smith due to illness.

Smith, who lost his re-election bid to Tony Ebright in August, resigned from council at the end of September due to illness. At an Oct. 6 meeting, councilors nominated and approved Carolyn Owens to take Smith’s seat, rather than allow Ebright to take the oath of office three weeks early. Ebright was in attendance at the meeting and offered to fill the seat early.

Place 1 Councilman Charles Watts seemed to have reservations over the decision. But he told Ebright that Owens would be on the council for “one more meeting.” Watts seemed to be reluctant to nominate Ebright because others on the council would vote against him.

“I’m for you and for Carolyn,” he said during a meeting recorded to Facebook Live. “I don’t want your feelings to get hurt.”

In the video, Ebright even suggested the council could “leave it wide open, referring to the seat, but members unanimously voted for Owens to take the seat.

Baker confirmed that Owens was a member of the Woman’s Club of Semmes at the time the group helped design the proposed building. Baker said the current council doesn’t want to wait to approve the contract because they started discussions on the project and want to see it to fruition.