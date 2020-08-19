The two candidates running for mayor of Semmes have different ideas about annexing portions of West Mobile to grow the city as the Aug. 25 election approaches.

Incumbent David Baker said he is “100 percent” in favor of annexation and growth for the small city west of Mobile.

“I’d like to see Semmes go all the way to the Mississippi line,” he said.

Advertisements

Baker believes an increase in population will make Semmes more attractive in an economic development sense.

“Big corporations look at growth,” he said. “If your numbers are stagnant or dropping, they are not going to consider you.”

Challenger Brandon Van Hook, owner of the Hickory Pit, believes Semmes needs to be smarter with its growth and start with annexing areas that include many of the businesses that should be within the city limits, which would increase the city’s sales tax revenue.

“Semmes needs to fill its spots first before we can grow outside,” he said. “We need to fill in the gaps with our businesses first and collect sales tax.”

Annexing parts of West Mobile before capturing some of the areas more contiguous to Semmes would be a financial burden on the city, Van Hook said.

Last year, the Mobile City Council voted down a plan to allow residents of West Mobile to vote on annexation. The 4-3 vote went along racial lines. It would’ve taken a five-vote supermajority to approve the measure.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson and attorney Larry Wettermark developed a plan to push the city to more than 200,000 residents and take in a number of businesses along the Schillinger Road corridor while maintaining the Black majority — if it was approved by the council and the referendum passed.

During the weeks-long debate, many, including County Commissioner Jerry Carl, told councilors Semmes was primed to annex West Mobile and leave the city landlocked, like Birmingham.

The defeat inspired a movement headed by Mobile Sheriff Sam Cochran to try and overturn the council’s supermajority rule in the Zoghby Act, as a way to allow annexation to take place possibly.

The idea was Cochran and others would collect enough signatures to spark a referendum about the council rule and let residents decide. Fred Wheeler, a member of the West Mobile Annexation Committee, said there has been very little action from his group since the pandemic began.

“We’re waiting to see where we’ve landed after the pandemic,” Wheeler said. “We’ve support groups calling for a fire district and all that, but we still feel the best path forward is getting Mobile Fire-Rescue coverage and Mobile Police Department coverage.”

While Van Hook challenges Baker for the top municipal spot in Semmes, the city has nine candidates running for City Council.

Council District 2 features candidates Tony Ebright and Howard Smith. District 3 pits Jason Herring against Pat Hillman, while District 4 sees three possibilities in Helen Joyce, Terry Platt and Robby Wilbanks.