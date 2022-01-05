According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Sean P. Costello this afternoon, a Semmes man and woman were each sentenced to two years in federal prison for counterfeiting U.S. currency.

Court documents indicate Bernardo Guerrero Semana, 28, and Kendra Nicole Sullivan, 27, were arrested in May 2021 in possession of more than $5,600 in counterfeit U.S. currency. In addition to the counterfeit money, law enforcement seized from the defendants’ house several tools commonly used for counterfeiting, including computers, printers, and a paper cutter, as well as a document identifying the federal law that prohibits the printing or reproduction of U.S. currency.

Both defendants confessed to their roles in producing counterfeit money and checks. In August 2021, while on release pending trial, the defendants absconded from pretrial supervision and were later apprehended by police in Biloxi.

Senior U.S. District Judge William H. Steele ordered the defendants to serve two-year terms of supervised release upon their release from prison, during which time they will undergo drug testing and treatment. The court did not impose a fine, but Judge Steele ordered each defendant to pay $100 in special assessments.

The United States Secret Service and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Roller prosecuted the case on behalf of the United States.