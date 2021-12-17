The statue of Confederate Adm. Raphael Semmes, which for years stood overlooking the intersection of Royal and Government streets is set to make its debut at the History Museum of Mobile after months of preparation.

Museum director Meg Fowler took reporters on a tour of the museum to help explain the process that took the likeness of the Mobile resident from a streetside podium to inside the museum walls where the life of the Confederate officer could be contextualized.

The almost 9-foot tall, 1,800-pound piece was officially added to the museum’s timeline exhibit when it was installed with the help of city staff on Thursday. In the permanent timeline exhibit, Fowler said, the statue would help tell the story of Mobile from about the 1,500s to the end of the 20th Century.

“We hope visitors will understand this in the context of the entire timeline exhibit,” she said. “We hope it is understood as one object of many in Mobile history. We want visitors to understand it in context of Mobile’s history from the Civil War, through reconstruction and into the 1900 era when the statue was created.”

The statue has not been displayed publicly since Mayor Sandy Stimpson ordered it removed from its perch at the intersection amid social justice protests in June of 2020. The removal came with a lot of pushback, including from Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall you fined the city $25,000 for the action, citing a monument preservation law. City Spokesman Jason Johnson confirmed the fine was paid for through private donations.

Since that time, the statue has been cleaned by museum staff while being stored at the facility, Fowler said.

The statue was originally bronze, she said, but has since oxidized into patina. The statue, which was erected in 1900, was restored in 1992 to the shade of green patina it has now and was then covered with beeswax.

The museum board put together a committee, which helped research Semmes’ life for the exhibit. The committee interviewed a number of scholars and community members in its research, Fowler said. Those interviewed included Civil War historians, Black history experts and scholars from the University of South Alabama Center for the Study of War and Memorial.

Research was also done using first-hand accounts from the museum’s archives, which can be viewed by the public by appointment, Fowler said. The file on Semmes features probate and court records as well as newspaper clippings. She said all of the information is photocopied from an original source, which is kept in a special storage room within the collections wing of the museum.

The research process took “several months,” Fowler said. It took months to interview members of the community and the experts, mostly via Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also took months to pore over the source material.

“It took several months to collect all the information,” she said. “We then started talking about how and where it should be displayed.”

The weight of the statue made it impossible to place it on the second-floor, where most of the museum’s collections are stored. Instead, Fowler and museum staff chose to keep it on the first floor.

Again, because of its weight, installing the statue in its place was a challenge. Fowler said city staff help museum officials remove part of the building’s drop ceiling and create a pulley system to remove the statue from its especially designed crate and hoist it into position. Preparations for the installation occurred earlier this week, with final installation occurring Thursday, Fowler said.

In addition to the statue, the museum installed two text panels, one including his biography and one including information about the statue’s construction and placement initially.