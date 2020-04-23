U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, D-Birmingham, said he expects a second round of COVID-19 stimulus funding to be on President Donald J. Trump’s desk very soon.

In a virtual press conference on Thursday morning, Jones said the $484 billion supplemental package passed by the Senate and being considered in the House refills the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) with $321 billion for small businesses. He said another $75 billion was set aside for hospitals and another $25 billion would go to “ramp up” testing.

Taking a shot at the original PPP package, which ran out of money before many small businesses could secure the forgivable loans, Jones criticized Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for pushing a previous supplement that had “no guardrails” and provided less money.

“Democrats objected to it, primarily because it was dumping money into a plan that had already failed,” he said. “We got additional moneys to the tune of $121 billion and that includes carve-outs for underserved communities and banks.”

The new bill adds some $60 billion to the Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, Jones said, and allows farmers to be eligible.

“The language allows farmers to access it,” he said. “Now our farmers who have been hurting so bad can have access to help.”

The bill adds $75 billion more for hospitals, Jones said, “which are struggling to keep doors open right now.”

One disappointment for Jones is that the supplemental bill does not add any funding for state and municipal governments. The previous bill provided money to local governments, but only for COVID-19-related expenses. The funds provided in the first round of stimulus payments didn’t address public safety funding at all. Jones said he hopes that can be rectified in a third bill in the coming weeks.

Alabama alone, Jones said, could lose as much as $1 billion in tax revenue due to COVID-19. The city of Mobile has anticipated losing between $7 million and $12 million in the month of March alone.

Again, taking aim at McConnell, Jones criticized comments the majority leader made suggesting local governments could file for bankruptcy.

“He would rather see governments go bankrupt than provide help,” Jones said of McConnell’s comments. “That’s an absolute travesty. It’s shameful for him to say that to be honest with you.”

Jones did see possible funding available for cities in the future, saying the Trump Administration has said it would “try to unlock” funding to backfill some of the cost of municipal services.

Jones welcomed Mobile-area native Dr. Regina Benjamin to participate in the press briefing. Benjamin, a former U.S. surgeon general, spoke briefly about the impact of COVID-19 on minority and rural communities in the state.

As for the state’s black population, Benjamin said African Americans make up only 25 percent of Alabama’s total population but have accounted for 45 percent of the state’s COVID-19 deaths.

Initially, Benjamin said health care providers focused on the elderly, the critically ill, or sick and thought about cancer patients, or those on oxygen tanks. However, doctors didn’t think as much about diabetic patients, those with pre-diabetes, or hypertension. Benjamin said pre-diabetes, diabetes and heart disease are more common in rural and minority communities.

“We know health disparities are not new,” she said. “We’ve known for a long time that your ZIP code is a better indication of health outcomes than your genetic code. It’s not genetics, it’s those underlying conditions.”

Education level and financial health play a role in health outcomes as well, Benjamin said. There are, however, “simple” steps those in rural and minority communities can do to protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic, Benjamin said. First, she said, continue to practice social distancing, wash hands regularly, exercise, get enough sleep and quit smoking.

“If you smoke, stop,” she said. “Don’t smoke.”

In other remarks, Jones said he “applauded” Republican Gov. Kay Ivey for not calling for an end to her shelter-in-place order. That order will remain until the end of the month.

“The governor did absolutely the right thing,” Jones said. “She stood her ground.”

Jones said he knows Alabamians are “itching” to reopen the economy — adding he is one of them — but he said new cases are still on the rise and social distancing has prevented the death toll from being worse.

“There continues to be a rise in the number of confirmed cases,” he said. “That could be attributed to more testing and any number of things, but still, cases are going up.”