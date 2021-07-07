The home of Alabama State Senator Vivian Figures, D-Mobile, was damaged by gunfire Thursday, July 1, a Mobile Police Department spokesperson confirmed to Lagniappe.

Lt. Christopher Levy said officers responded to the Figures’ residence in the Toulminville area of the city around 1 p.m. that day; however, they determined the shooting happened at about 5 a.m.

“We found multiple bullet holes in the residence,” he said. “We recovered evidence from the scene.”

The home was empty at the time of the shooting, Levy said, and there were no injuries. He said the investigation into the shooting has led authorities to believe the incident was not arbitrary.

“We don’t believe it to be random,” Levy said. “I can’t go into the details, only that the belief is based on the detectives’ response at the scene.”

There are no updates on the case and no arrests have been made at this time.

Mobile Executive Director of Public Safety Lawrence Battiste said a total of 11 shots were fired into the house and MPD is currently investigating whether or not the incident had anything to do with Figures position as a senator.

“We are currently investigating the incident,” he said. “We are trying to make sure we can rule out the reason had anything to do with her position.”

Figures has been a mainstay in both local and state politics for more than two decades. She has been in the State Senate since 1997 after being elected to fill her late husband’s seat in the body. Before that, she served a term on the Mobile City Council, being first elected in 1993.