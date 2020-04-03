Alabama Sen. Doug Jones is urging Gov. Kay Ivey to issue a statewide stay-at-home order to help slow the spread of COVID-19 as health experts warn the population here could be “uniquely vulnerable.”



In recent weeks, Ivey has been hesitant to issue a blanket “stay-at-home” or “shelter in place” order as other states including Mississippi, Georgia and Florida have done within the last 48 hours. During a digital town hall event Thursday with Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Division of Infectious Diseases, Jones said it’s “absolutely” time for Ivey to reconsider that stance.



“I’ve been promoting stay- at-home orders for some time. It sends a strong message of how significant it is to use social distancing and whatever means necessary to stop the spread of this virus,” Jones said, adding he would encourage “strict” measures. “An order from the governor really gets that message across.”



Marrazzo seemed to agree, adding regardless of the terminology, “the message needs to be consistent.” That message, she said, should be for Alabamians to stay home and practice social distancing — meaning to avoid unnecessary interactions with the public and maintain at least 6 feet of separation from others.



While social distancing is important everywhere, Marrazzo said it is especially so in Alabama, where high rates of cardiovascular disease, diabetes and obesity are likely to cause complications for many who contract COVID-19. She also said that, despite seniors having a higher risk for complications, people under the age of 40 or so are accounting for “a substantial percentages of hospitalizations” statewide.



“I really don’t think we can say strongly enough that we are a uniquely vulnerable population here,” Marrazzo said. “It really isn’t good for anybody to get infected with this virus. It’s not worth the risk, and it’s not worth what could happen if you’re transmitting it to someone else who is more vulnerable.”



Pandemic models — including those cited frequently by the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force — project Alabama could see the fourth most fatalities of any state in the U.S. by August. That data, part of projections forecasted by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, suggests 5,516 Alabamains could die from COVID-19 over the next four months.



It’s worth noting, as Marrazzo did, that those particular projections are based on real-time data on the number of new confirmed cases and reported deaths from state public health officials. It also includes a sliding scale that puts the potential deaths between 849 and more than 9,600 depending on various factors.



Despite the stark projections and her own claims that COVID-19 is a “deadly” threat to the state of Alabama, Ivey has still maintained that a full scale “shelter in place” order isn’t appropriate. On Wednesday, her office released a statement saying “Alabama is not at a place where we are ready to make this call.”



“In consultation with the Coronavirus Task Force, the governor and the Alabama Department of Public Health have taken aggressive measures to combat COVID-19. The governor remains committed to exploring all options and has not ruled anything out, but she hopes that we do not need to take this approach,” the statement read. “The governor’s priority is protecting the health, safety and well-being of all Alabamians, and their well-being also relies on being able to have a job and provide for themselves and their families.”

While Ivey has not issued a “shelter in place” order, her office — in conjunction with a coronavirus task force and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris — has implemented a series of escalating restrictions that have limited businesses and services in ways similar to state’s that have issued such orders.



For instance, the orders being rolled out in Georgia and Mississippi currently will limit restaurants to only to-go and curbside service and order “non-essential” businesses to close including all entertainment venues, the vast majority of retail stores and any business that requires close contact with clients.



However, Alabama has had all of those restrictions in place for at least a week and some for more than two weeks. State officials have also closed public schools for the rest of the year and given mayors and local health officials the authority to implement further restrictions they deem necessary in their area.



So far, Jefferson County, the city of Birmingham and the city of Tuscaloosa have implemented stricter limitations — like nightly curfews and “stay at home orders.” So far, officials in Mobile have not felt the need to do so, though Mayor Sandy Stimpson has maintained that “all options are on the table.”



Still, on Thursday, Stimpson said he doesn’t think the time is right for Mobile to issue a shelter in place order. He also suggested that there is a misconception about the phrase shelter in place, and noted there are exceptions for necessary travel in every state and city that has implemented those types of restrictions.



“The question is: What can we do that’s different from what’s already being done? There’s not much. I’ve chosen not to make it seem like we’ve made some kind of radical changes,” Stimpson said. “You would still need to go to the grocery store, you would still have utilities, you would still have to have banks…. People hear shelter in place they think everything just shuts down, but there’s exceptions to all of it.”



However, Stimpson did say he continues to evaluate the situation and make decisions in consultation with the Mobile County Health Department and Health Officer Dr. Bernard Eichold. When asked what might be different under a shelter in place order in Mobile, Stimpson declined to speculate.



Mobile County is also one of only two areas in the state where the county health department has its own authority outside of the Alabama Department of Public Health. As such, Eichold has the authority to issue restrictive health orders countywide. In fact, he did so two weeks ago during the early response to the COVID-19 pandemic to limit restaurants to curbside service over objections from city officials.



Thursday, representatives from MCHD said Eichold isn’t considering implementing any kind of restrictions outside of what the state already has in place at this time. Though, like Stimpson, MCHD Medical Director Dr. Laura Cepeda said these decisions are being evaluated as the situation changes.

